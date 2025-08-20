Jota Jordi leaves bartorosellista Carme Barceló speechless: 'It was...'

The debate about the Camp Nou was reignited on El Chiringuito. Once again, the clash of opinions between Jota Jordi and Carme Barceló raised the temperature on set. The discussion revolved around the construction delays and Joan Laporta's role in managing the new blaugrana stadium.

"They've wanted to do it for 20 years and no one dared"

The culé contributor was forceful from the very first minute of his intervention. "They've wanted to build Camp Nou for 20 years and no one dared," he remarked, reproaching previous boards of directors. For him, Bartomeu's attempts amounted to nothing.

Jota Jordi recalled that presentation with Iniesta and other players as an empty gesture. "What Bartomeu was doing was something else," he insisted. In his view, the current project does have a solid foundation and represents a legacy for future generations.

| Canva

Strong defense of Laporta's project and his board

The panelist highlighted the magnitude of the project led by Laporta. "This is a marvel, a project for the next 150 years (150 años)," he stated enthusiastically. According to him, culés should be grateful to have a stadium that matches the club's stature.

He also defended the president's personal involvement, recalling that he is backing it with his own money. "How can we criticize someone who's putting up his own assets?" he asked. For Jota Jordi, Laporta is not only securing the club's sporting future but also its institutional future.

| XCatalunya, El Chiringuito

Criticism of comparisons with Santiago Bernabéu

His speech also included a jab at those who compare with Real Madrid. He acknowledged that Florentino Pérez took advantage of the pandemic to speed up the Bernabéu works, but he considered it unfair to use that as a reference against Barça. "The club didn't have the financial means at that time," he justified.

According to Jota Jordi, Laporta is doing things with greater transparency and without questionable permits. "They've done it wrong, we'll do it right," he emphasized. His argument aimed to defuse any criticism from detractors of the current blaugrana board.

Carme Barceló didn't buy his argument and remained critical

In contrast, Carme Barceló expressed her disagreement with such a positive outlook. She recalled the delays, the inconvenience for members, and the lack of clear information about the timelines. For her, Jota Jordi's optimism borders on blind loyalty to the board.

Barceló pointed out that Barcelona City Council warned about the current risks. "Camp Nou isn't ready and fans are in danger," she quoted, expressing concern about safety at the entrances. She didn't hesitate to hold the club responsible for not planning better.

Safety, timelines, and the political battle in Barcelona

The journalist insisted that the club can't sell empty promises to its members.Although she acknowledged the magnitude of the project, she considered that the delay in permits shows a lack of foresight. "The City Council looks after safety, not against Barça," she explained.

While Jota Jordi called for patience and trust, Barceló demanded more self-criticism from the club. For her, Laporta must take responsibility for the delays and avoid always blaming external factors. The tension between the two made the division of opinions clear.

A project that will shape the history of the blaugrana club

What was clear is that Camp Nou remains a central topic. The renovation not only represents a sports infrastructure but also a symbol of the club's institutional future. Amid criticism and defenses, the project has become a political and media battleground.

The debate on El Chiringuito reflected the rift between those who blindly trust Laporta and those who demand explanations beyond rhetoric. Jota Jordi expressed gratitude for the legacy left by the current board. Carme Barceló, meanwhile, called for fewer words and more action.