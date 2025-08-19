Xabi Alonso confirms that he doesn't trust a player: Real Madrid already knows it

Xabi Alonso's league debut as Real Madrid's coach couldn't have arrived with greater anticipation. The Donostia-born coach made his debut on the white bench at Santiago Bernabéu, with a starting eleven that left no one indifferent. There were many new faces, but also messages between the lines.

A starting eleven full of new faces and implicit messages

Real Madrid took the field with Courtois in goal, accompanied by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, and Álex Carreras in defense. In midfield, Tchouaméni played as the anchor alongside Valverde and Arda Güler, while Brahim, Mbappé, and Vinicius appeared up front.

The fans celebrated the coach's boldness, betting on newly arrived signings and a dynamic midfield. However, many supporters wondered about the notable absences, especially of players who seemed to have a guaranteed role in the squad.

| XCatalunya

The bench, the other big story of the league debut

All eyes quickly turned to the substitutes. Among them were illustrious names like Carvajal, Alaba, Ceballos, Asensio, and Fran García. The presence of young prospects like Gonzalo, Thiago, and Mastantuono, the Argentine who excited during preseason and whom many had hoped to see in the starting eleven, was also surprising.

Mastantuono's absence from the first league starting eleven has caused surprise, especially because his official debut at Chamartín was desired. The young talent will have to wait to play a leading role, at least in Xabi Alonso's initial plans.

| Canva

The player singled out by the Donostia-born coach

However, the biggest question was answered halfway through the match analysis. Xabi Alonso made it clear that Rodrygo isn't among his top priorities. The Brazilian, who had been important during Carlo Ancelotti's tenure, remained on the bench during this league debut.

The message is clear: the new coach doesn't fully trust him. The offensive bet on Brahim, Güler, Vinicius, and Mbappé leaves the former Santos player in a secondary role. The news hasn't gone unnoticed at the club, which is already taking note of the situation.

Alonso's starting eleven marks a change of direction at Real Madrid. The trust in young signings like Huijsen and Carreras shows that the coach wants a fresh squad, hungry and energetic to compete on all fronts. The bet on Güler as a starter reinforces the idea that the Turk will be a key piece in midfield.

The club, watching for internal consequences

The decision to leave Rodrygo out of the starting line-up opens an internal debate. The Brazilian still has a market in Europe, and it wouldn't be surprising if transfer rumors start to intensify. Real Madrid needs financial balance after recent investments, and a player in the background could become a market asset.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso doesn't hesitate to make bold decisions. His debut at Bernabéu has made it clear that he won't hesitate to shake up the squad if he deems it necessary.

A Bernabéu full of expectation for the new era

Santiago Bernabéu welcomed the team with an atmosphere of excitement and hope. The stands want to see a competitive Madrid, hungry for titles and ready to fight for every ball. Alonso's first line-up reinforces that idea, but it also leaves open questions about the future of some players.