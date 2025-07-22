Joselu will do Ernesto Valverde a favor: from Athletic Club to the Qatari league

It had been a while since people at San Mamés had been talking about the need to lighten the squad. Not only for tactical reasons, but also for financial ones. With several targets on the radar —such as the desired return of Aymeric Laporte or the addition of Areso—, Athletic Club needed space and financial breathing room. In that context, an unexpected move from Qatar could speed up several market moves in Bilbao.

Álvaro Djaló's first year at Athletic has been far from what was expected. Signed last summer for €15 million plus add-ons from Sporting de Braga, the Madrid-born striker has barely played a role in Ernesto Valverde's system. His case has become one of the most striking of the season: 28 matches played, only 11 as a starter, and a single goal, scored in September against Celta de Vigo.

That performance, combined with the high cost of the transfer, has created pressure at Ibaigane. The red-and-white board needed to offload a player and recover part of the investment. Finally, the club has confirmed that they have granted the footballer permission to travel to Doha and negotiate his loan with Al Gharafa SC. In plain terms, this move clears the way for other desired moves.

Djaló, in search of redemption in Qatar: a step back to look forward

For the player raised in Basauri, the experience in Bilbao has been a higher wall than expected. He arrived with the label of emerging star after six years at Braga and after even scoring in the Champions League against Real Madrid, but his adaptation was complex. Valverde himself acknowledged it in a recent press conference: "He came with added pressure. It wasn't easy for him to get into the starting eleven or among the regulars. We hope this year will be better for him."

That "better year" could be far from San Mamés. In Qatar, Al Gharafa SC awaits him, managed by Pedro Martins, who has been one of his supporters. There, he will play alongside several Spanish players such as Joselu, Sergio Rico, or Yaser Hamed, the Spanish-Palestinian center-back raised in Euskadi. The team's international environment, along with the lower level of demand, could serve as a springboard for Djaló to regain his form and confidence.

In addition to the loan, a purchase option above €10 million is being negotiated, with a view to ensuring Athletic doesn't lose too much money in the event of a permanent sale in 2026. Although this amount is less than what was paid, it would allow the club to recover a good part of the initial investment if the footballer increases his value.

The domino effect: Laporte and Areso, closer

This departure could be the push the sporting management needed to tackle two priority moves. The first, the return of Aymeric Laporte from Saudi Arabia, a possibility that excites the fans and would raise the quality of the defense. The second, the arrival of Areso, a right-back with potential who is also on the agenda in Bilbao.

Both negotiations require salary cap space and a squad with enough room. In that sense, Djaló's temporary farewell not only solves a sporting problem, but also a financial one. This double solution, unintentionally, makes Joselu himself —his teammate at Al Gharafa— an indirect accomplice in Valverde's plan.