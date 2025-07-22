Real Oviedo keep shaking up the market: goodbye to Jovic, there's already a new striker

In the Asturian capital, excitement is palpable in the air. Real Oviedo's return to the top division after 24 years has not only reignited the enthusiasm of their fans, but also the club's pace in the transfer market. With several deals closed in recent weeks, the Carbayón side is still shaping their squad to compete with guarantees in the elite of Spanish soccer.

In recent days, Luka Jovic's name has emerged as a possible high-profile reinforcement for Real Oviedo's attack. The Serbian striker, who finished his contract with Milan and is looking for a new destination as a free agent, was contacted directly by coach Veljko Paunovic. There was a conversation and genuine interest from the blue coach, who saw in his compatriot an option with differential potential.

However, the player's financial demands made the deal unfeasible. Jovic demanded a high signing bonus and a salary beyond Oviedo's budget. Although his track record with clubs such as Real Madrid, Fiorentina, or Milan still attracts many teams, Real Oviedo has chosen a more accessible and no less interesting alternative.

| @VillarrealCF

Álex Forés, loaned with a purchase option and with a brilliant recent past

The sports management of the Asturian club has moved quickly to secure the arrival of Álex Forés, Villarreal's striker, as Matteo Moretto has confirmed. The Valencian forward, who was already targeted by Oviedo last summer, will arrive on loan with a purchase option at the end of the season. Before the deal is made official, only one key step remains: the player's contract renewal with Villarreal, since his contract expires in June 2026.

Forés is a striker who stood out with Villarreal B in the 2023/24 season, scoring 16 goals until a tibia fracture halted his progress. After recovering from the injury, he was loaned to Levante in the winter, where he scored five goals in 18 matches and helped the Granota side achieve promotion. His performance has sparked interest from several teams, such as Rayo Vallecano or even Levante, but Real Oviedo has been the most determined in this final stretch of July.

The new attacking trio Paunovic is preparing

With the arrival of Álex Forés, Real Oviedo's coach will have a renewed attacking trio for their return to LaLiga EA Sports. The young striker will share the attack with Salomón Rondón and Fede Viñas, forming a forward line with complementary profiles: experience, power, and youth.

The move comes after Alemao's departure and with Daniel Paraschiv on the verge of leaving. The club's goal is to build an attacking line with guarantees, capable of competing from the first matchday and adapting to the different moments of the championship.

Álex Forés's signing adds to other significant moves by the Asturian club in this summer transfer window. In the last few hours, the arrivals of Horatiu Moldovan, a goalkeeper from Atlético de Madrid, and Luka Ilic, an attacking midfielder from Red Star, have been made official. Both are already available to the coaching staff.