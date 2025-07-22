Elche and Levante are fighting over one of the best goalkeepers in the second division

With promotion to LaLiga EA Sports already secured, two historic Spanish soccer clubs have sparked an unexpected battle in the market. While they prepare for their respective returns to the elite, Elche and Levante are competing to sign one of the most highly rated goalkeepers from last season in Segunda. The coming weeks will be decisive in determining the destination of a goalkeeper who continues to generate consensus among coaches and sporting directors.

Luís Maximiano is certain that his time at Almería has come to an end. The Portuguese goalkeeper, who is 26 years old, played 30 official matches in the last campaign, managing to keep a clean sheet on six occasions. Despite his acceptable performance, he didn't establish himself as an undisputed starter and his prominence diminished in the final stretch of the season.

With a contract until 2029, the Portugal U-21 international won't leave at any price. His market value is around three million euros, but both Elche and Levante believe that his arrival could be key to their respective projects. In this context, the player has communicated his desire to stay in Spain and to compete again in the top tier of our soccer.

Elche took the lead, but Levante responds strongly

For weeks, Elche have been working discreetly on signing the goalkeeper. The club from Elche is looking for an experienced and quick-reflexed goalkeeper, ideal to support their coach's style in their return to the top flight. However, the lack of progress has weakened their position in negotiations.

Meanwhile, Levante have entered the race strongly, according to reports from Las Provincias. After Andrés Fernández's departure to Almería, the Granota side urgently needs to fill their goal. Héctor Rodas, sporting director, has considered different options, including names like Conan Ledesma, Moldovan, or Keylor Navas. Now, Maximiano has taken the lead and has the approval of Julián Calero, a coach who considers him an ideal option for his system.

Possible domino effect after Andrés Fernández's departure

The recent signing of Andrés Fernández by Almería could trigger a chain reaction. If Levante manage to sign Maximiano, they would not only fill the gap left by the veteran goalkeeper, but also deal a strategic blow to a direct rival like Elche.

The Valencian club, which finished first in LaLiga Hypermotion 2024/25, has shown ambition in this market. Additions like Víctor García, Álan Maturro, or Matías Moreno reinforce the idea of building a competitive squad. The goalkeeper will be the final piece of a puzzle that aims to establish itself in the top flight from the very first minute.