Jota Jordi exposes the reality of the referee who called a penalty: 'That...'

The night promised soccer and once again found an old, irresistible debate. Ciutat de València roared with intensity, while every decision fueled the growing tension. Before halftime, the match was already heated and the gestures spoke for themselves.

Refereeing controversy at Ciutat: handball penalty and decisive yellow before halftime

The Canarian referee awarded a penalty for a handball by the Barça full-back after reviewing an incident in the box. Moments earlier, he had shown the same player a yellow card for protesting a throw-in decision. The stadium erupted, and the first half ended with the controversy front and center. This happened on Saturday, August 23, 2025, with VAR as an inevitable co-star.

Hernández Hernández's statistics with Barcelona 2025: win record far from the elite

The referee was Alejandro Hernández Hernández, an international with a long career and many memorable episodes in LaLiga. With him, Barça have 21 wins in 38 matches, a win percentage that doesn't impress. In LaLiga, that performance even drops to figures close to fifty percent wins.

That's why social media burned with a very specific accusation made by a well-known panelist, by Jota Jordi. "What a disgrace of a referee!!!!!!!!! With this man Barça have only won 56% of their matches. They've already made sure to mess us up as always; this was the one who took a league from us."

Jota Jordi finished by pointing out the precedent against Betis, which became a symbol for many fans. When a clear Barça goal was disallowed that would've given the league to the blaugranas.

However, this isn't the only controversy people remember with Hernández Hernández; last season in a clásico he didn't call a much clearer Tchouameni handball than Balde's against Levante.

The precedent of the Villamarín ghost goal still shapes the culé perspective

That episode refers to the famous Villamarín ghost goal, never awarded despite clearly crossing the line. The subsequent draw left two points on the road and a memory that's hard to heal. Eight years later, every decision with this referee reopens that emotional file and heightens culé frustration.

The numbers partially support the complaint and explain the atmosphere surrounding every appointment. The blaugrana team have 21 wins, 13 draws, and 4 losses, far from the overwhelming dominance that was desired. Meanwhile, their main rival posts slightly better numbers with the same referee in recent domestic competitions.

Flick's adjustments to come back: width, patience, and a bench with immediate impact

On the soccer side, Flick's plan will require patience, sustained width, and clear decisions at the edge of the box. The left wing offers depth, but needs precision in the final cross to create danger inside. If the match stays tight, the pieces from the bench can bring tempo and some composure.

Emotional management and disciplinary risk: the other battle after the controversial decision

Emotional management will be key, especially to avoid a second booking that could complicate the comeback. The full-back needs to recalibrate protests and contacts, because every gesture will be scrutinized after the controversial incident. Regaining height through pressing after losing the ball can tilt yards (meters) and reduce structural disorder.