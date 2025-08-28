The surprising Barcelona restaurant where you can see Lamine Yamal with his girlfriend

Lamine Yamal's presence at a well-known restaurant in Barcelona has sparked rumors and curious glances. The footballer was seen acting in complicity with Nicki Nicole, with whom he recently confirmed his relationship. The place, now on everyone's lips, has become one of the couple's favorite spots.

Although the relationship was kept secret, everything changed after an unexpected gesture on social media. Since then, fans haven't stopped analyzing every detail of their romance. The love story between the two has surprised both the sports and music worlds equally.

| Instagram, @lamineyamal

The public announcement that confirmed an unexpected romance

Nicki Nicole and Lamine Yamal surprised everyone by officially confirming their relationship with a photo together at the singer's 25th birthday. In the image, they posed hugging in front of a cake decorated with balloons and roses, showing complicity and tenderness. This was the first time the couple decided to show themselves publicly as such.

Rumors about their relationship began in July during the footballer's 18th birthday party, where Nicki Nicole was a special guest. Their closeness drew a lot of attention and fueled speculation about a budding romance. Since then, followers started to watch every step of both with more attention.

A few days later, Nicki Nicole attended a Barça match wearing Yamal's jersey, which reinforced suspicions about their relationship. In addition, they were seen together leaving in a car after the match, which confirmed the rumors. On social media, they also shared small moments that left little doubt about their bond.

The couple's choice: an Argentine restaurant

The restaurant chosen by the couple is Nueve Reinas, one of the most exclusive venues in Barcelona. It's an Argentine steakhouse specializing in high-end meats. The choice doesn't seem random, since Nicki Nicole is Argentine and feels at home in this environment.

The venue is known for offering premium cuts such as ribeye, skirt steak, or rib steak. Its wine list and sophisticated decor make it an ideal space for discreet dinners. Lamine and Nicki have been seen there on more than one occasion, always away from prying eyes.

In addition to the quality of its cuisine, the restaurant offers a calm environment that fits the low profile the couple seeks. Despite its fame, Nueve Reinas keeps its clients' privacy. This makes it a regular meeting point for celebrities and athletes.

| Instagram, @lamineyamal

Fans' and media's reaction to the unexpected romance

The announcement of the relationship between Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole has caused a great stir on social media. Followers are divided between those who support the union and those who question the age difference between the two. Digital platforms have been filled with messages of love, but also with criticism and debates.

Sports and entertainment media haven't taken long to echo the news. Some highlight both young people's maturity and talent, while others focus their attention on the most controversial aspects. This relationship has become one of the most talked-about topics at the moment in Spain and Argentina.

Despite the differing opinions, the truth is that the couple keep a discreet and respectful attitude. Both remain focused on their careers, but they don't hide their complicity in public. The anticipation grows to see how this bond will evolve in the coming months.