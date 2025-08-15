Joan Laporta renews a key player at Barça

FC Barcelona face the final hours before their LaLiga debut with a mix of excitement and nervousness. The team led by Hansi Flick will face RCD Mallorca tomorrow at Son Moix. While the sporting preparations are coming to an end, the board has been working tirelessly in the offices.

Squad management is an absolute priority for Joan Laporta at the start of this season. A major operation has been completed to secure the future of the culé sporting project. This strategic move guarantees the continuity of one of the most important pieces in the blaugrana setup.

Jules Koundé: blaugrana commitment until 2030

The club has officially announced the contract renewal of Jules Koundé, who will extend his deal until June 30, 2030. This news confirms the total trust that the coaching staff and sporting management have in the French defender. Koundé has become a key pillar in the backline, especially at right back. His versatility and solidity have made him indispensable for Hansi Flick.

The player himself had already revealed that negotiations were very advanced and that his desire was to stay. "I'm very happy here, I feel comfortable in the team and I'm highly motivated by the club's ambition," said Koundé.

An undisputed pillar: Koundé's performance in 2024/2025

Last season's statistics fully support the club's decision to bet on his continuity. The French defender played a total of 53 official matches across all competitions. He showed remarkable attacking ability with four goals and eight assists, excellent numbers for a defender.

Only an untimely muscle injury in the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan sidelined him from the decisive stretch. That absence was very noticeable in the second leg of the European tie and in the league Clásico.

The master key for Barça's financial fair play

Jules Koundé's renewal not only has a sporting impact, but also vital economic importance. This operation allows FC Barcelona to gain room in their tight wage cap. The club signed the player for fifty million euros in 2022 with a five-year contract.

The annual amortization amounted to ten million euros in the accounting books. With the extension, the twenty million euros remaining to be amortized will be spread over more seasons. This means an accounting saving of six million euros per year, giving the club some breathing room. This margin, together with other moves, is key to registering the new signings.

Looking to the future: The league debut and the season's challenges

With a current market value of €65 million ($70.5 million), Koundé had attracted interest from several Premier League clubs. However, his commitment to the blaugrana project was always firm and his renewal proves it. This news comes as a morale boost for the squad just before the league opener in Mallorca.

The board trust that this move, along with other management decisions, will allow them to register Marcus Rashford and Joan García in time. Barça begin a new season with the ambition to fight for all the titles. The continuity of their key players is the first step to achieving it.