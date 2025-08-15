Matteo Moretto confirms interest from an English club in Héctor Fort: Laporta, delighted

Héctor Fort is increasingly certain that his future isn't with the first team at Barça.

At 19 years old, the young full-back knows that he needs playing time to keep growing as a footballer. At Barça, however, the competition is fierce and he won't get the opportunities he expects.

Fort has caught the attention of several major European teams during this summer transfer window. Among them are clubs from Italy, France, and even some from LaLiga that want him on loan. But not all of them have the financial capacity or the sporting project the player is looking for right now. His priority is to stay at the top level, grow quickly, and compete in a demanding environment.

Barça wants to keep his rights

The club from Barcelona isn't opposed to a departure, but only under very clear conditions.

Héctor Fort is considered a key player for the future, but he needs to gain experience elsewhere. That's why a loan or a transfer with a buy-back clause or retained rights by the club is being considered.

| F.C. Barcelona

Héctor Fort made his first team debut last season in the Champions League.

He started against Royal Antwerp and left a good impression in 60 minutes on the field. Since then, he has played 30 official matches and provided three assists wearing the blaugrana jersey.

Internal competition pushes him away from Camp Nou

With Jules Koundé, Eric García, and Araujo on the roster, the right-back position is overcrowded.

Hansi Flick is opting for established players in that role and Fort is relegated to the background. Although he trains with the first team, he isn't part of the coach's plans for this season.

| FCB

Among the options ruled out is Mallorca, which did inquire but didn't convince the player.

Paris FC and other teams from France have also followed him in recent weeks.

However, Fort believes that his next step should be bigger and he prioritizes more competitive leagues.

That's exactly where the interest from a very specific Premier League club comes in.

The interest comes from England

One of the key factors bringing Fort closer to moving abroad is his representation agency.

He shares an agent with a Spanish coach who knows him and wants him on his squad.

The club in question has already signed young Spanish talent before and continues to look for similar profiles.

That same team also wants to strengthen itself to play in Europe this season.

Despite their financial limitations due to UEFA sanctions, they remain active in the market. They've only invested €37 million this summer and are looking for smart, sustainable long-term deals.

A destination with European ambition

Barça believes that Fort's new team will give him playing time and immediate international exposure. Although there's no final agreement yet, negotiations are progressing well and could be finalized soon. The player has given his approval to the idea as long as there's continuity and a leading role.

His inner circle believes this is the right step to avoid stagnation and keep evolving quickly. In the coming hours, it will be known whether the deal takes definitive shape or cools off.

Barça will only accept it if they secure a formula that keeps their control over the player. The team that has stepped forward is, precisely, Aston Villa.