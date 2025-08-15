Neither Bogatell nor Cala Fonda: Robert Lewandowski's favorite beach area

In Catalonia, there are plenty of picture-perfect spots where a celebrity can disappear without spotlights or forced poses. Between urban beaches and legendary coves, the Lewandowski couple have found a setting that works for them, with a sports routine and discretion. The clue came in the early hours, when a story on social media set off alarms among those who follow Barça's inner circle. Not downtown Barcelona, not summer shows, but a plan as simple as it is consistent, repeated whenever their schedule allows.

The coastal path where Robert and Anna start the day

Robert Lewandowski and Anna Lewandowska have turned the path connecting Castelldefels Beach with Gavà Beach into their sunrise ritual. In a recent photo, she tagged the striker while they were running by the sea, making clear the exact point of their route. The area offers wide sand, a constant breeze, and, above all, the chance to train without interruptions or uncomfortable flashes.

The choice is not random, because the family lives in Castelldefels, a town that attracts many footballers for its peaceful life and its direct access to the Mediterranean. Several reports have placed the couple in a house near the beach, a spot chosen for privacy and sports facilities.

| @annalewandowska, XCatalunya

Running, paddle surfing, and zero posing

The pair start the day with easy miles (kilometers) along the water's edge and sometimes finish with paddle surfing before the sun gets too hot. Anna has already shared a photo on the board with the sunrise in the background. The goal is not the perfect picture, but to keep a physical shape that later shows on the field. That consistency with sports goes hand in hand with the project Anna is leading in Barcelona, a multidisciplinary training and wellness studio.

"Barcelona is our home," they say

Training on the Garraf sand and then working in her wellness space fits the routine of a businesswoman who pays attention to every detail. When she was asked about her life here, Anna was clear and left a phrase that anyone who sees her running by the shore can understand today. "Barcelona is our new home, we're happy here," she said in a radio interview, emphasizing that their daughters are also adapting and learning languages naturally. That comfort is reflected in their sunrises by the sea, far from crowds and also from forced poses.

Every time the couple shares a snapshot from the sand, the comments fill with Barça hearts and messages of encouragement. The community appreciates that the striker takes care of his mind and legs with an orderly routine, while also blending into the most Mediterranean landscape possible.

From the most intimate Montserrat to the Garraf coast

Lewandowski has mentioned Montserrat among his favorite places in Catalonia, a mountainous contrast that explains well his balance between silence and the sea. He chooses the mountain when he seeks solitude, the coast when it's time to activate his body with cardio and balance on the board. That combination fits the discipline of Barça's number nine.

The Castelldefels–Gavà stretch, part of the Garraf Coast, boasts wide beaches, nautical services, and a continuous promenade ideal for adding miles (kilometers) without traffic lights. It's a sand corridor that's becoming a trademark for the couple, far removed from the noise of crowded tourist spots.