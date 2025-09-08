It will be in January: Hansi Flick wants to push forward a signing for Barça

Hansi Flick has already made a specific request and the winter window is shaping up as a decisive moment. The club needs a surgical move to keep its competitive plan without compromising financial balance. In the locker room, they know January will make the difference between a solid defense and one that lives on the edge.

Urgency for Barça after the latest moves in the backline

Iñigo Martínez's departure left a gap that the German coach doesn't want to fill with temporary solutions. Cubarsí, owner of the number 5 jersey, is asking for a partner capable of running back and keeping the high line proposed by the coach. With a packed schedule, the club wants to reach February with a stabilized core.

The type of center-back Flick demands for his high line

The plan points to a defender who's quick to intercept, reliable in open duels, and clean in distribution. The idea is to pair him with Cubarsí to alternate coverages, trigger pressing after losing possession, and control long spaces. The priority is a center-back who wins time, not just yards (meters), when the team is exposed.

| FC Barcelona, Germán Parga (FC Barcelona)

Premier League opportunity takes the lead for January

The chosen one is Marc Guéhi, a 25-year-old English international, with a contract expiring in June 2026 and a value of 45 million. His transfer to Liverpool fell through on the last day of the window after passing his medical, leaving the defender in his final contract year. The scenario opens a competitive gap that Barça intends to exploit in the winter window.

Competition, cost, and Barça's roadmap

In England, reports indicate Liverpool won't push in January after the failed deal, which lowers the immediate bidding and favors foreign clubs. Palace tried to sell earlier to avoid losing him for free, and would accept negotiations if a reasonable offer arrives. Despite this, there's the option of a pre-contract from January since he belongs to a different league. Barça is considering both options to get ahead of the competition.

Why he fits with Cubarsí in Flick's system

Guéhi is right-footed, excels at defending the box and correcting lateral spaces with good timing. He feels comfortable both in a back four and a three-man defense. He stands out by blocking crosses and shots in one-on-one situations, a valuable trait in transition scenarios. His off-the-ball reading and firm ground pass fit with an exit strategy that seeks to attract and filter inside.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

Who else is lurking and how it affects Barça

The collapse of the Liverpool deal has reactivated other European giants, clubs like Real Madrid, Inter, or Juventus keeping an eye on the center-back. That pressure forces an early decision on whether the deal will be for a reduced transfer in January or a pre-agreement for June, avoiding spring auctions that drive up bonuses.

Alternatives on Deco's agenda in case of a last-minute twist

The sporting management keeps monitoring elite profiles like Alessandro Bastoni and Lisandro Martínez, especially for their left-footed profile and ability to play out under pressure. These are complex, summer options, but they serve as negotiating leverage if the market hardens the Englishman's case. The priority, however, remains to secure an immediate solution in January.

Immediate roadmap after the break

The plan is to activate formal contacts after the international break, gauge the player's willingness, and define the format: pre-contract or moderate transfer. If the club manages to get ahead, Flick will have a Cubarsí-Guéhi partnership capable of raising Barça's competitiveness this very season.