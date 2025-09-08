Hansi Flick insists on a Barça player: he must leave in January

Barça is going through a period of deep changes in the goalkeeping position, a historically key role in the blaugrana model. The emergence of Joan García and coach Hansi Flick's vision have completely changed the hierarchy. German Marc-André ter Stegen, captain for several seasons, no longer holds the untouchable status he enjoyed for nearly a decade.

As El Nacional reported, both Deco and Flick have told the German goalkeeper that it's best to look for a new destination. The decision isn't improvised, but rather the result of the absolute trust placed in Joan García, a goalkeeper who represents the club's future. His performance at the start of this season has impressed both inside and outside the locker room, standing out for his reflexes on the line, courage to come off his line, and confidence with his feet.

This profile fits perfectly with the model Flick wants to implement, based on a high block and clean build-up from the back. Ter Stegen, meanwhile, has suffered a decline in recent campaigns, accumulating mistakes and showing insecurity in key phases. In addition, the back injury he suffered this summer and the controversy over his recovery time created a rift with the sporting management. Barça needed to register Joan García, and that situation caused a clash of interests that marked a turning point.

A farewell with sporting, financial, and personal reasons

Ter Stegen's future will be decided in January, when the first suitable window opens to finalize his transfer. From a sporting perspective, Flick keeps a firm stance: Joan García will be the undisputed starter. Even Wojciech Szczesny, who recently renewed his contract, appears as a reliable second option for the coach. The German's place in the squad has been reduced to a minimum.

The financial issue also weighs heavily in this decision. Ter Stegen's salary is one of the highest in the locker room, and his departure would significantly ease the wage bill. Deco believes that freeing up that spot is a priority to carry out future market operations. This isn't just a sporting change, but also a financial strategy that will allow Barça to operate with more flexibility. It's important to note that Joan García is registered by taking advantage of the German's injury, but when he recovers...

The player himself also has personal reasons to accept the move. In a few months, the World Cup will be held and Ter Stegen needs quality minutes to compete with other German goalkeepers. Remaining in a secondary role at Barça would compromise his chances of being at the World Cup. Saudi Arabia could tempt him with a high financial offer, but there are also European clubs keeping an eye on his contractual situation.

Flick's message is clear: Ter Stegen's time at Camp Nou has come to an end. After nearly ten years defending the culé goal, with titles and memorable nights, the German faces the moment to step aside. The story of a goalkeeper who defined an era at Barça is heading toward its definitive conclusion.