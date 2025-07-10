Deco's secret pick for Barça's winger

FC Barcelona is still working discreetly in the transfer market. Within the club's sporting management, a much more affordable alternative is being developed compared to those that are being talked about the most... and perhaps more promising in the medium term.

The person in charge of looking for viable solutions to strengthen the attack is none other than Deco, who has been analyzing various options for months that could fit both in footballing and financial terms. With the financial constraints the club is facing, every move must be strategically measured.

A European gem under the radar

Deco has set his sights on a young footballer who has attracted attention for his potential and explosiveness. He is a left-footed winger, very fast, with the ability to break through defenses and still in a stage of growth that could make him a high-performing signing in the medium term.

| XCatalunya

This player, although without the background of the big stars, has shown personality in European competitions and the German league. Hansi Flick has already given the green light for his signing to be explored, although always under the premise that he won't arrive as an immediate starter, but as a bet for the future.

Transfer conditions: realism and projection

In financial terms, the deal could be closed at around €30 million, a figure significantly lower than other blaugrana targets. At this time, that price is considered manageable if Barça can close some sales or free up wage bill space in the coming weeks.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

The player could alternate between high-demand matches and others with less pressure, where he could adapt gradually without having to bear the pressure of a debutant expected to change the team from day one. This strategy would allow the club to shape him without rushing, while Flick adjusts the pieces for his second season as blaugrana manager.

A quiet but determined operation

From the sporting management, they don't want to take anything for granted. Prudence guides every step and discretion is prioritized to prevent other clubs from getting ahead or the player's price from skyrocketing. However, in Camp Nou offices, there is a strong belief that this bet could be as valuable as it is unexpected.

What is clear is that, beyond the names that dominate the headlines, Barça are working on different fronts to build a competitive, sustainable squad with projection. The commitment to young talents, who can perform in the short and medium term, is a path Deco doesn't intend to abandon.

Although it may seem that everything revolves around Díaz and Rashford, the truth is that there is a name that is quietly gaining strength and could become the big surprise of the blaugrana summer. That name is Antonio Nusa. Antonio Nusa represents an intelligent bet by Barça: young, with projection and a manageable cost. He could be one of the big surprises of the summer and a key investment for the future of the Catalan club.