Gaspart delivers a huge blow to Nico Williams: 'There are a thousand players...'

The reaction from the Barça environment to Nico Williams's decision to renew with Athletic Club didn't take long. Among the names who have spoken out, Joan Gaspart, former Barça president, stands out. He didn't hesitate to downplay the significance of the Navarrese forward's "no" and sent a message both to San Mamés and to the footballer himself. His appearance on the program "Sólo para culés" featured direct and unfiltered statements.

Gaspart downplays the loss of Nico Williams and points to the abundance of global talent

Gaspart was clear from the very beginning: "I'm not going to stop acknowledging that Nico Williams is a great player, but now Barça no longer has the problem, since I'm sure there are a thousand players in the world better than him." With this statement, the former Barça executive wanted to cool down the controversy and turn around the prevailing discourse of frustration among Barcelona fans, assuring that the club will know how to reinvent itself in the market and that there are plenty of alternatives to replace a winger.

For Gaspart, Barça shouldn't look back after Nico's refusal, but rather focus on the future and trust that the global market offers even more attractive possibilities: "Now Athletic has the problem, and I hope they don't say it's our fault on top of that."

| YouTube: DAZN ES

Warning to Athletic Club's locker room: "When the players realize..."

However, Gaspart didn't stop there. His analysis went beyond Barça and delved into Athletic's locker room. "When the players realize they're earning half of half of half of what Nico earns, they're not going to like it," he stated, referring to the new contract of the Navarrese winger. The recent renewal makes Nico Williams the highest-paid player on the squad, with a salary of €7 million (7 million euros) in increments plus bonuses.

The former Barça executive foresees that this salary gap could cause internal tensions at Athletic Club, especially in a squad characterized by equality and collective identity. In this regard, Gaspart suggests that the real "problem" could end up exploding inside the Bilbao locker room, not in the offices at Camp Nou.

Extra pressure on Nico Williams and the demands of the San Mamés fans

Gaspart's remarks concluded with a warning for the player himself, who from now on will be under the spotlight of all the red-and-white fans: "Secondly, the fans, if next year he doesn't score 50 goals, they're going to boo him." Nico Williams's new status, both financially and in the media, puts him under unprecedented pressure and with the obligation to justify his salary through great performances and goals.

The former Barça president didn't hold back on irony to put into context the challenge facing the young Spanish international, who goes from being a market target to becoming the most watched and demanded player on the squad.