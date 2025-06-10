Hansi Flick doesn't want him and Joan Laporta is about to send him to Seville

In a discreet corner of the culé locker room, an exit is taking shape that few expected a few months ago. There haven't been any controversies, outbursts, or leaks to the press. There haven't been any major injuries or public displays of disrespect either. On the contrary: hard work, patience, and more than respectable performances whenever he was called onto the field.

However, there are names that are born to be in the spotlight, and others who, no matter how talented they are, find themselves trapped in the shadow of an overcrowded squad. In Hansi Flick's Barça, competition in midfield is fierce, especially for those who don't start with status or media attention.

The reflection of a forgotten generation

Throughout the season, he got his minutes thanks to a series of misfortunes affecting others. Injuries to key midfielders opened an unexpected window for him. He didn't waste it. With solid performances, tactical intelligence, and exquisite shooting, he earned the respect of the coaches and the applause of the most observant fans.

| Sevilla FC

He scored four goals and provided three assists in just 14 matches, many of them coming off the bench. For a midfielder of his profile, these numbers speak of efficiency and class. But when the starters returned, so did his place on the bench. Hierarchy is relentless, even for those who perform well.

A talent without a place

He never complained. He accepted his role and kept training as hard as anyone. Those around him already knew: if he wanted to grow, he needed to leave. At 22 years old, he couldn't afford another season at half speed. The club understood this as well. His progress would be stalled if he remained stuck at the bottom of the rotation.

| XCatalunya, Canva

In the offices, there was debate over whether a loan or a transfer with a buy-back option would be best. There was no shortage of offers, both from domestic and foreign teams. He was clear: he wanted to keep competing in LaLiga EA Sports, at a club where he could have continuity, without leaving the radar of Spanish soccer.

A personal bet from the south

Among all those interested, one club moved ahead of the rest. A historic club, in the midst of rebuilding after a difficult season, with a new sporting director and the goal of rejuvenating their squad. There, his name was marked as an absolute priority. Not as a backup, but as a key piece of the new project.

The new head of the Andalusian sporting department bet on him without hesitation. He knows his profile, has followed him since the youth categories, and believes that, with trust and minutes, he can finally break out. The agreement with the player is complete and only the final details with Barça remain: a transfer of five million euros (€5,000,000) with a buy-back option.

The ideal profile for a new beginning

His character, discipline, and vision of the game make him the kind of player who fits into any system. He has shown he has more than enough quality to play at the highest level, but he needs continuity. This is a scenario that can't be guaranteed for him at Camp Nou. With new reinforcements arriving in midfield, his opportunities were narrowing even further.

He doesn't want to leave through the back door, but he doesn't want to stay just to watch the train go by from the bench either. His departure is a matter of football logic, not a lack of talent. Both he and the club understand this: the separation is inevitable, but the door remains open for a possible reunion in the future.

The player who is about to leave Barça for Sevilla is Pablo Torre. The young Cantabrian, after a season in the shadows, will finally have the prominence he deserves... even if it's far from Camp Nou.