Neither Ferran Torres nor Frenkie de Jong: Barça player whose change Flick acknowledges

Hansi Flick doesn't usually single out players individually. He prefers to talk about the group. He always avoids highlighting names, both in praise and in criticism. But this time he has broken his habit.

In the press conference before the match against Mallorca, the German coach surprised everyone. He mentioned a first-team footballer directly. He did so to make it clear that the player's performance hasn't convinced him during preseason.

Flick clarified his words to avoid causing harm. He said that in recent weeks the player had improved. He assured everyone that he was satisfied with his progress. But he made it clear that at first he wasn't. The coach wants to send a message of high standards. He knows the season will be long and tough. That's why he doesn't want anyone to let their guard down.

The singled-out player

The name was revealed in the fifth paragraph. It's Fermín López, one of Barça's great young talents. The Andalusian midfielder dazzled last season. This campaign he wants to establish himself among the starters.

Against Como, in the Gamper Trophy, Fermín started. He played as an attacking midfielder and scored two goals. His performance was one of the most outstanding of the match. He showed his class and attacking instinct.

Flick assessed his performance against the Italian team. He said that Fermín had shown his quality. But he also admitted that his level at the start of preseason wasn't good. He made it clear and didn't mince words. That kind of honesty isn't usual for the German coach. That's why it drew attention. The goal seems clear: to motivate the player. To demand more from him.

Competition in the attacking midfield

Fermín won't have it easy this season. Gavi and Dani Olmo are also in his position. The latter has Flick's full trust. He is, as of today, the favorite for the spot. The young man from El Campillo will have to fight for every minute. He'll do so at a club where the demands are at their highest. He has received offers this summer. But he has decided to stay and fight for a place.

Barça doesn't want to let go of Fermín. They see him as a key player for the future. That's why they recently renewed his contract. That's why Flick also demands the most from him. The club knows he needs continuity. Minutes, trust, and space to grow. But also tactical discipline and defensive effort. Flick values those aspects highly.

Mallorca, next test

Barça will visit a tough opponent in this first matchday. The match against Mallorca will be demanding. Fermín has a chance to play, especially if Dani Olmo isn't at 100%. Flick will decide at the last moment.

The squad is full of talent. But also of internal competition. Flick's message to Fermín is a warning. A reminder not to relax and to keep growing. Because talent alone isn't enough.