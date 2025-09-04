Hansi Flick makes a decision with Dro: hope for him to join Lamine Yamal

Hansi Flick has sparked excitement with Dro without rushing the competitive schedule. The plan to integrate him near Lamine Yamal begins with clear signals starting in August. The footballer has surprised the club and the coach sees him in a positive light.

The Galician attacking midfielder scored in his preseason debut against Vissel Kobe. On July 27, he sealed the 3–1 with a volley that surprised everyone. Days later, he started in Daegu, in a rout that reinforced the coach's commitment.

Three consecutive drafts in LaLiga confirm his status (August 16–31)

From the start of the league, Flick included him in all three consecutive August drafts. He was on the bench against Mallorca, Levante, and Rayo, completing his first competitive week. His natural position is attacking midfielder, although he can also start from the left side with freedom.

The step Flick is preparing to speed up his leap without losing spark

Now comes Flick's key decision: a personalized physical plan to speed up his adaptation. The goal is to gain specific strength and reduce muscle risks without affecting his natural talent. The roadmap combines training with the first team and minutes with Barça Atlètic.

A close example: Jofre Torrents and the Belletti route

The immediate example is Jofre Torrents, renewed until 2028 and strengthened after his serious injury. The full-back debuted in LaLiga and alternates first-team dynamics with the demands of the reserve team. That precedent confirms that the club prioritizes strength work before the final leap.

What he has already done in youth teams and his contract situation

Dro comes from a youth season with a European title and modest but very productive stats. He played seven matches and scored two goals in the UEFA Youth League, with 103 min. (103 minutes) accumulated. In July, he was registered with Barça Atlètic, with a contract valid until June 30, 2027.

How he would fit next to Lamine Yamal in Flick's 4-2-3-1

The fit alongside Lamine Yamal appears natural in the 4-2-3-1 designed by Flick.Dro receives between the lines, pins the opposing pivot, and enables diagonals for the winger. With Pedri or Olmo around, the right interior triangle enhances Yamal's ball-carrying. The coaching staff values testing that partnership in specific stretches, without rushing unnecessary stages.

Immediate roadmap after the international break

After the break, the schedule offers Valencia at home and Champions League days later. If he completes stages, the first competitive windows may come in the Copa or in lopsided finals. The excitement is clear, but success will depend on turning the plan into a daily habit. Moving from the second team to the first is a big step, and the difference in technical and physical level is evident.

Risks and opportunities in Catalonia's competitive ecosystem

The leap from Segunda Federación to LaLiga pace requires clear neuromuscular adaptation. That's where the decision is focused, because his game reading already competes with adults. If Barça Atlètic consolidates automatisms, Dro will reach the first team better calibrated.