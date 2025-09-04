A Barça teammate's trading card that amazes Pau Cubarsí

Noon in Las Rozas always has a particular murmur, a mix of excitement and restless cameras. Among selfies, autographs, and jerseys, Pau Cubarsí moves forward with the calm that already sets him apart. The center-back greets, listens to requests, and smiles before disappearing on his way to the locker room. What happens next remains in the memory of those present and in the narrative thread of the day.

Barça arrives at the break with seven out of nine points, all away from home and with barely any margin. They won in Mallorca with authority and came from behind in Ciutat de València before the hard-fought draw in Vallecas. Hansi Flick has managed efforts in a defense with tight hierarchies and a starring youth presence. The context allows Cubarsí to arrive at the training camp competitive, in rhythm, and without overloads.

Luis de la Fuente looks to September with two uncomfortable away games and a broad list that rewards current form. Spain visits Bulgaria on Thursday and Türkiye on Sunday, with qualification for the 2026 World Cup at stake from day one. Cubarsí joins a group with complementary profiles and open minutes at center-back. The coach values his clean distribution, early reading, and reliability under pressure.

The trading card that made Cubarsí burst out laughing

The scene unfolds at the autograph fence, when a young fan hands him a trading card with enthusiasm. The center-back looks at it and discovers that the photo isn't his, but Fermín López's. The surprise gives way to a sincere laugh and a knowing wink before he signs it. Minutes later, the fan finds the correct card and leaves with a double memory of the anecdote.

Pau Cubarsí's reaction has spread across social media with ease. He is a very beloved figure among Barça fans and highly respected by all clubs. Pau asked the fan with a smile, "Fermín's?" The fan quickly and shyly replied, "Oh no."

Debut with the senior team and a growing role

Cubarsí made his debut with the Spanish national team in March 2024, against Colombia in London, breaking records for defensive precocity. That night confirmed that his composure knows no age or setting. Since then, he has consolidated his status as an elite defender in Barcelona and with La Roja. His vertical passing breaks lines and his anticipation timing reduces yards (meters) on the opponent's first touch.

Bulgaria and Türkiye: two tests for his profile

In Sofia, Spain will need to speed up ball circulation and protect themselves from direct transitions. Cubarsí's inside pass to the attacking midfielder can pin markers and free up the wingers. In Konya, the challenge adds aerial duels and reading of crosses against mobile strikers. His coordination with the strong-side full-back will be key to closing the far post without disrupting the defensive block.

The center-back's roadmap also looks to the return of league play and a calendar with increasing demands. At Barça, his chemistry with Araújo and Christensen's health will determine immediate line-ups. In the national team, competing with Le Normand, Vivian, and Huijsen will raise his concentration threshold. If he keeps the reliability he has shown, his competitive minutes in September will be inevitable by pure logic.