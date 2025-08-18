Hansi Flick tells Joan Laporta: decision made with 4 academy players

Barça faces weeks of maximum demand, with the league season underway and preparations for several international commitments. Squad management affects not only signings but also academy players who move between the first team and the reserves. Hansi Flick, now in his second season on FC Barcelona's bench, has already had to make a strategic decision that shapes the role of several young players.

The under-20 intercontinental and an unexpected dilemma

On August 23, Barça's youth team will face Flamengo at Maracanã for the under-20 Intercontinental, a title that has never been in the blaugrana trophy cabinet. The team led by Juliano Belletti, UEFA Youth League champion, is excited about the opportunity to win a historic trophy.

The initial plan was to have all available under-20 talents, but the overlap of dates with the league match against Levante has created a conflict. At no point was it considered for Lamine Yamal, Cubarsí, Héctor Fort, or Marc Bernal to travel to Brazil, since they are untouchable in the first team. The uncertainty was about four other academy players who train daily under Flick's orders.

The four players singled out by Flick

Dro, Toni, Guille, and Jofre were candidates to reinforce the youth team in Brazil, but Hansi Flick ruled out that option. According to SPORT, the German coach informed Joan Laporta and the sporting department that he won't allow their trip. The main reason is clear: he needs them available in the first team's dynamic during the week.

The decision is also supported by the registration context. Even though Joan García and Rashford have already been registered, the cases of Gerard Martín, Bardghji, and Szczesny still need to be solved. Losing four footballers in that scenario would be risky, especially when some of them have already played official minutes, such as Jofre Torrents, who played more than twenty minutes against Mallorca.

A group gaining prominence in the first team

Flick started the preseason with a large group of young players, including Jan Virgili, Landry, Juan Hernández, and Ibrahim Diarra. After an initial cut, he kept Dro, Toni, Guille, and Jofre, convinced that they can contribute immediately. The coach understands that, beyond the Intercontinental, the priority is to consolidate their role within the first team.

Everything suggests that we will see some of them included in the squad list almost every week, with the possibility of gradually adding minutes. The commitment to this generation strengthens the club's strategy of giving prominence to La Masia, but always under the control of the main coaching staff. In fact, Jofre Torrents already had 20 minutes at Son Moix and his level pleased Hansi Flick.

With this decision, Flick makes it clear that his priority is to have available players during the season and avoid unnecessary risks. Joan Laporta, informed of the coach's position, understands that in the middle of a still open transfer market and with pending registrations, the most sensible thing is not to weaken the first team.

The under-20 Intercontinental will be played without these four footballers, but with the certainty that Barça's youth team will seek to make history in Brazil. Meanwhile, Flick ensures he has academy players at his disposal who are already starting to become important in his plans.