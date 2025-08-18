Hansi Flick makes a clear decision after seeing him against Mallorca: 'He stays'

Every season at Barça, a new gem from the youth academy emerges ready to claim the spotlight. The club, which has historically given opportunities to young talents, has found its new great promise in Jofre Torrents. The left-back, who had been accumulating minutes during the preseason for weeks, made his official debut against Mallorca in the first matchday of LaLiga.

A calm debut but full of meaning

He came on in the 68th minute and didn't need much time to show personality. The situation in the match was under control, but Jofre handled himself naturally, kept his position, and conveyed confidence. He didn't have too much defensive work, although in every action he made it clear that he understands the game perfectly and that his maturity is surprising for a footballer who's only 18 years old.

This official debut confirms what had already been seen during the Asian tour and in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Flick had trusted him throughout the preseason and finally decided to include him in the plans for LaLiga. This move reinforces the idea that Torrents has arrived earlier than expected to stay in the first team.

Flick's personal bet amid doubts

The German coach had been demanding a reinforcement in the backline, someone capable of playing as a center-back and a full-back. However, Barça's financial situation complicates any market operation. Deco has worked on finding a young left-footed center-back under 23 years old, who can join with a reserve team number. There are names on the table and open negotiations, but meanwhile Flick has made a move.

The coach believes that Torrents meets the necessary conditions to become Balde's replacement at left-back. His development has been faster than the coaches expected and his competitive character convinces the locker room. Flick sees in him an internal solution that can bring balance to the squad without the need for immediate signings.

The other side of the coin: Gerard Martín loses ground

Jofre Torrents's emergence leaves Gerard Martín in a complicated position. Last season he was the backup left-back and gained prominence, but the bet on the young academy player has relegated him. Everything suggests that his role this year could focus on being the fourth center-back, a function he already performed in youth categories and in the preseason itself. This way, there would no longer be a need to go to the market in these last days either.

The club even listened to offers for him, such as those from Wolverhampton or Inter, but in the end he stayed. Now, with Torrents's promotion, he seems destined for a much less relevant role, something that will undoubtedly shape his immediate future at Barça.

After the match at Son Moix, Jofre Torrents was emotional. "I've fulfilled a dream. Being able to debut in LaLiga with Barça is something I've always wanted. Both my family and I are very happy," said the young left-back. His words reflect the excitement of a youth academy player who could quickly settle into the first team.