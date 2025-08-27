How can a goalkeeper established in the world elite see his career threatened in just a few months? The recent story of a pillar at FC Barcelona is a tale of misfortunes and complex decisions. A spiral of injuries and internal tensions has left his professional future in a dense fog.

The situation has become even more complicated due to a highly authoritative voice from his home country. The road back to the top seems steeper than ever today for the German goalkeeper.

The impact of a prolonged absence at Can Barça

Marc-André ter Stegen is going through one of the most delicate moments since his arrival in Catalonia in 2014. The goalkeeper is recovering from a complex back injury that forced him to undergo surgery. His return to the field isn't expected until the early months of 2026.

| F.C. Barcelona

This long-term absence has completely shattered the sporting plans of the blaugrana club. His status as an indispensable player has been put on hold by a physical setback of enormous magnitude. A contract valid until June 2028 now seems more like a shackle than a guarantee of stability.

Joan Garcia and the succession forced by circumstances

Barça's goal has had to reinvent itself at breakneck speed due to the absence of its starter. Although Wojciech Szczęsny took the position after previous injuries, the club has now made a definitive move. The present and future bet is now Joan Garcia, signed from RCD Espanyol this very summer.

The transition, however, wasn't free from controversy during August 2025. The club temporarily stripped Ter Stegen of the captaincy due to a disagreement in the management of his medical report. His signature was necessary to process the long-term leave and thus register new players.

The situation remains complicated because the goalkeeper doesn't support Barça in the proposal to play a league match in the United States.

Gerland's intervention: a verdict that resonates in Germany

Meanwhile, as Ter Stegen fights to recover, the debate over the German national team's goal has been reignited. Hermann Gerland, a legendary figure at Bayern Munich and former coach in the federation, has been blunt.

"If Germany want to win something, what they have to do is put Neuer in goal", he recently declared. Gerland believes that Julian Nagelsmann must line up the best goalkeeper, and for him, that is still Manuel Neuer. These words serve as a powerful public endorsement for Ter Stegen's direct rival in the national team. Neuer is a historic figure for the German national team but at the 2026 World Cup he will already be 40 years old.

| Canva

A competitive horizon clouded for 2026

The crossroads for the FC Barcelona goalkeeper is total ahead of the next major tournaments. With no minutes at his club for a prolonged period, his position in the national team is greatly weakened. He faces competition from Manuel Neuer who, despite his own physical problems, has the support of influential voices.

Public opinion in Germany, channeled by figures like Gerland, seems to lean toward his competitor. Ter Stegen's challenge is no longer just to return to his best level, but also to rebuild a trust that has been seriously damaged.