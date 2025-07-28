Former Barça player: Manuel Pellegrini wants him for Betis and Manu Fajardo makes a move

Real Betis faces a summer full of moves and needs within their squad, especially in midfield. After a season marked by the demands of the schedule and the departure of key pieces, the verdiblanco sporting management is exploring new options to rebuild the midfield and keep the European ambition of Manuel Pellegrini's project. With several names on the table, Betis fans remain alert to every update, aware that the team's direction depends on making the right signings in the center of the field.

Manu Fajardo's work, as head of the sporting department, has been intense since the start of the transfer window. The objective is twofold: to cover the loss of Johnny Cardoso, recently transferred to Atlético de Madrid, and to find the ideal partner for Isco, one of the main leaders in the locker room. The challenge is huge, but the roadmap is clear and moves are already starting to take shape in Heliópolis.

Arthur Melo's name has returned strongly to LaLiga in recent weeks. After his departure from Barcelona in 2020 and an inconsistent spell at Juventus, the Brazilian midfielder is looking to regain prominence in Spanish soccer. Last season, on loan at Girona, allowed him to show flashes of his quality again, although he didn't reach the consistency many had hoped for. Even so, his performance at Montilivi improved over time, totaling fifteen matches and being important in the final stretch of the season.

| Marca

From Brazil, reports indicate that negotiations with the player are at an advanced stage and Arthur himself has acknowledged his willingness to return to Spain, where he believes his style can shine more than in Italian soccer. His goal is clear: to stay in Europe and show that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level. Betis offers him an ideal context, with Pellegrini ready to give him a leading role in a team that bets on control and ball circulation in midfield.

Arthur Melo's tactical fit in Pellegrini's system

One of the main attractions for Arthur Melo lies in the possibility of reconnecting with a version similar to the one he showed at Barça, forming a partnership with Isco and giving Betis more creativity in midfield. The Chilean coach values his ability to move the ball wisely, his vision of the game, and his tactical intelligence, factors that can make a difference in a season where a packed schedule will once again be a constant.

After the departures of Cardoso and William Carvalho, the team needs a playmaking midfielder profile that allows them to keep the identity of their associative style. Arthur also brings international experience, something highly valued for a young squad in full reconstruction. The footballer himself, at 28 years old, feels ready to take on that role and help Betis keep their competitiveness both in LaLiga and in European competitions.

Competition for Arthur and Manu Fajardo's role in the operation

The signing of the Brazilian hasn't been without competition. Other European clubs, such as Fiorentina or teams from Qatar, have inquired about his situation at Juventus, but the player's determination has been decisive in prioritizing his return to Spain. Girona was interested in extending his loan, although the high salary and Juventus's intention to close a transfer complicated the negotiation.

Manu Fajardo has been key in managing the timing and in conversations both with the player's entourage and with the Italian club. Betis is seeking to reach an affordable financial agreement, since Juventus paid €80 million for the footballer and, although that figure is off the market, Arthur's current value is around €5 million. Everything suggests that the outcome may be very close, with Betis making a strong push to take a qualitative leap in their squad.