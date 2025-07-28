Alex Delmàs doesn't hold back after Rashford's debut with Barça: 'If he's like this...'

Early summer matches are usually full of tactical experiments, new faces, and opportunities for signings to adapt to the team's pace. However, sometimes a standout performance captures all the attention and leaves a mark that goes beyond the simple result.

In the friendly against Vissel Kobe, the blaugrana side excelled again with a recognizable play style, but it was a highly desired debut that ended up shaping the conversation. Hansi Flick had warned that this preseason would be demanding for everyone, both veterans and newcomers. In that context, the entrance of an English footballer in the second half ended up sparking excitement and analysis both on social media and in sports media.

Rashford's first minutes: dynamism, pressing, and link-up play at Barça

The analysis of what happened yesterday inevitably centers on Marcus Rashford's first minutes wearing the blaugrana jersey. The English international came on after halftime and, in just half an hour, caused a wave of optimism among the coaching staff and supporters alike. According to analyst Alex Delmàs on El Club de la Mitjanit, "Rashford's first 33 minutes with Barça were good. Dynamism, good play, and promising pressing after losing the ball. If he's like this during the season, he'll take minutes away from Lewandowski."

| FCB

The feeling from the very first moment was very positive. Rashford brought dynamism to the attacking front and stood out especially for his pressing after losing possession, one of the hallmarks Flick wants to strengthen in the new Barça. Without overusing his physical power, he showed great technical control and a notable ability to link up with teammates. He connected well with young Jofre Torrents and managed to link up with Lewandowski in several plays, alternating layoffs and passes through the middle.

His defensive contribution did not go unnoticed either. Rashford was involved in the high press and helped out when the team lost possession. In the play leading to Roony Bardghji's goal, in fact, it was the Englishman who recovered the ball and started the transition that ended in the goal.

Rashford meets expectations and looks set to be a key piece in the blaugrana attack

Barça won 3-1 in Japan, but beyond the scoreline, the real story was how Rashford managed to adapt in his debut. He didn't score, but he created danger with a shot in the box that forced the local goalkeeper to make a great save. What matters is that he avoided individualism, always choosing to link up and improve the play, which reinforces the idea that he can fit seamlessly into Flick's collective system.

The German coach himself spoke positively about the English forward's performance, considering him a versatile piece for the left wing or even the center of the attack. His movements offered tactical alternatives and forced the opposing defense to stay alert throughout the second half. This versatility will be key in a long season, where managing minutes and the ability to surprise will be decisive factors for competing in all competitions.