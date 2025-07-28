Saúl's last favor to Atlético de Madrid: he takes a castoff to Brazil

Summer at Atlético de Madrid is turning out to be more eventful than desired. While big names are grabbing headlines and the club is making significant investments to strengthen its squad, the focus is also shifting toward footballers who need to look for an exit. Internal competitiveness is increasing and the board needs to balance the books after this transfer window's signings, a task that is never simple when the demands are at their highest both in sports and finances.

Colchonero management knows that squad management will be one of the keys to facing the 2025/26 season with guarantees. The arrival of new faces in the attacking area, such as Álex Baena, has increased competition and has forced a reconsideration of the future of some players who, just a year ago, were important for Simeone. In that context, Saúl Ñíguez, who has just joined Flamengo, could be decisive for the departure of a footballer who is already looking for a destination far from the Metropolitano.

A summer of departures at Atlético: Saúl opens the door to Brazil

Saúl Ñíguez's move to Flamengo has been one of the market's unexpected moves. The midfielder, who has experienced different stages at Atlético, has joined an ambitious project in Brazil, led by Filipe Luis on the bench. This bond between old acquaintances is also helping to facilitate the arrival of more rojiblanco footballers in Rio de Janeiro.

In fact, the next on the list is Samu Lino. The Brazilian winger hasn't trained with the group today, a clear sign that his departure is about to be finalized. Flamengo's interest in acquiring his services has intensified in recent hours and the offer being considered in Atlético's offices is hard to refuse. According to leaks, the proposal amounts to €25 million for the club and €5 million for the footballer, figures that would make an operation viable and leave all parties satisfied.

Samu Lino's situation: no place after reinforcements and the non-EU player spot problem

Samu Lino's signing for Atlético caused expectations after his time in Portugal and his successful loan at Valencia, but the squad's overbooking and the arrival of new strikers have left him without a place. In addition, the club must respect the limit of three non-EU players, a restriction that has become decisive this summer. Currently, Nahuel Molina, Gallagher, and Thiago Almada occupy those spots, which has forced the Brazilian's departure and could also affect the future of other footballers such as the Argentine full-back.

The club needs to free up space, not only in sporting terms but also to comply with registration rules. The fact that Samu Lino hasn't trained with the main group today is a clear indication that the deal is about to be closed. The coaching staff are already working with new signings in mind, such as Enzo Millot, who is on the agenda and could arrive to strengthen the midfield in the coming weeks.

Flamengo strengthen and Atlético close another key sale for their balance sheet

Saúl Ñíguez's arrival at Flamengo has served as a link to help Lino adapt, who could reunite with the former rojiblanco youth player in Brazil. Filipe Luis, now coach, has been a key figure in these negotiations, trusting the winger's potential to provide dribbling and verticality in the Brasileirao. For Samu Lino, the deal means an opportunity to return to his country after his time at Gil Vicente and two seasons wearing Atlético's jersey.