Florentino takes a stand: Vinícius's contract renewal with Real Madrid gets complicated, reason

The renewal of Vinicius Junior, which just a few months ago seemed like a mere formality, has become one of the most delicate topics within Real Madrid. The Brazilian player, an undisputed star for the white team in recent seasons, is now facing an unexpected situation.

According to Josep Pedrerol on "El Chiringuito," the agreement to extend his contract beyond 2027 is currently on hold, and not precisely due to a lack of sporting interest.

From eternal love... to a sudden halt

Vinicius has stated repeatedly that he wants to stay with the white team. During the recent Club World Cup, he even stated emphatically: "This is the club of my life." However, his words contrast with what is happening in the offices. The renewal is not even close to becoming a reality.

The reason, according to Pedrerol, has nothing to do with doubts about the player's performance. Quite the opposite. The Brazilian is a key piece in Xabi Alonso's system and keeps the affection of the fans. But what has brought negotiations to a screeching halt is money. Not just any amount.

A demand that's hard to swallow

Pedrerol was clear: "Florentino understands these are amounts Madrid won't take on. It's simply a financial matter." Vinicius's camp reportedly requested a new contract that would place him above Kylian Mbappé, the club's new star signing.

That's the red line. The white board believes that setting a new financial ceiling to satisfy Vinicius could trigger a domino effect in future renewals, fueling internal tensions and discontent among other key figures in the team. "He won't go overboard," Pedrerol emphasized.

Florentino's warning, now more meaningful

A few weeks ago, the club president himself hinted that the negotiation would be more complicated than desired. In a cryptic interview, he said: "In Vinicius's renewal, the president has little say." Words that went unnoticed at the time, but now take on a new dimension.

His camp would be exerting strong financial pressure, making a figure that Florentino is not willing to pay a condition for renewal, out of respect for internal balance and financial conviction. Real Madrid doesn't want to repeat past mistakes, when disproportionate salaries ended up weighing down the sporting project.

The fans, divided

On social media, reactions have not taken long to appear. Some believe the club must keep their principles and not give in to the financial demands of Vinicius's camp. Others think the Brazilian has shown enough loyalty and performance to deserve the highest financial recognition.

The debate is on. What is clear is that the Vinicius case will be one of the sagas of the summer if it's not solved soon. Although there is mutual trust, the lack of agreement could open the door to scenarios that were unthinkable just a few months ago. Anything is possible.

Pedrerol drops the bomb at the end

Just when it seemed he had said it all, Pedrerol dropped the most forceful phrase of the night: "The renewal isn't closed because Vinicius... isn't in Madrid."

According to the journalist, the player reportedly left Spain without prior notice in the middle of negotiations, something that deeply upset the board. It is not known whether it was a strategic decision by his camp or a simple coincidence, but it has been perceived in the club as a rather inelegant form of pressure.