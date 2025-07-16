Claudio Giráldez regrets it, he has no other choice: inevitable sale at Celta de Vigo

Summer in Vigo never goes unnoticed by soccer fans, especially when changes are looming in such key positions as right back. Celta's squad is currently facing an unusual situation: they have three footballers who specialize in the same position, each with solid arguments to claim playing time. This internal competition, as intense as it is unusual, has caused numerous questions ahead of a season that promises to be demanding under Claudio Giráldez's leadership.

Óscar Mingueza's great moment and his role in planning

Óscar Mingueza's name stands out in every Celta conversation. After a season at the highest level, in which he established himself not only as a starter but also as one of the most consistent footballers in the squad, the Catalan defender has earned the respect of both the coaching staff and the fans. Mingueza has regained the best version he showed in his early days at Barça and, under Giráldez, has become a reliable presence on the right flank. His draft to the Spanish national team has only increased his value.

It's no surprise that rumors about his future have emerged. As of today, several top-tier teams are closely following his progress, which adds uncertainty to his continuity. The club is conveying calm, but the possibility of a departure is on the table if an irresistible offer arrives. Renewing Mingueza and securing the right back position is a priority for the sporting management, although the situation remains open and could bring surprises in the coming weeks.

| RC Celta

Sergio Carreira: renewal, trust, and growth expectations

Meanwhile, Sergio Carreira has become the club's great bet for the future. Although his participation last season was not as notable in terms of minutes, the impression he left when he stepped onto the field was more than positive. His progress has convinced the club's decision-makers, who recently have bet on his renewal, thus showing trust in his abilities. Carreira has shown remarkable maturity despite his youth, and everything suggests that this season he could make a definitive leap if he keeps the upward trajectory he has been following.

Carreira's renewal has been one of Celta's strategic moves this summer. Negotiations have not been without difficulties, especially regarding the financial aspect, but both parties have finally reached an agreement. The deal strengthens a policy of betting on homegrown talent that has yielded excellent results in the past and that the club aims to consolidate for the coming years.

The Javi Rueda case: a fruitful loan, an untimely injury, and an uncertain future

Javi Rueda, the third protagonist in this equation, arrives after a positive experience in the Second Division with Albacete. The Andalusian right back, who had already stood out at Celta Fortuna, has successfully made the leap to professional soccer, showing that he is ready to compete at the highest level. However, his path has been clouded in recent weeks by a muscle injury that, although not serious, has prevented him from working with the group during preseason.

Rueda's future seems the most uncertain of the three. According to Galician media such as Radio Galega, Celta has received offers for the player and everything indicates that he could be the one chosen to leave the squad, probably as a transfer. However, the final decision will largely depend on what happens with Mingueza. Meanwhile, Rueda is rushing his recovery and hopes to be medically cleared in time to play minutes in the upcoming preseason friendlies, especially against Famalicao, where he could start to show his credentials to Giráldez.