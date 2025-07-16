Gil Marin makes a decision about a footballer, leaves Atlético de Madrid: his price

In the middle of July, with the transfer market in full swing, Atlético de Madrid is facing a decisive stage in building their squad. After a season marked by ups and downs and with the demand to keep the team in the fight for all titles, the red-and-white club has chosen to make firm decisions from the sporting management. The objective is clear: bring in new faces who can provide a leap in quality, but to do so, they first need to let players go.

Summer 2025 has brought high-profile moves at Atlético. The arrival of footballers like Álex Baena, Matteo Ruggeri, and Thiago Almada has caused excitement among the fans and has also raised the level of internal competition. However, the club's transfer policy, driven by Gil Marín, can't escape an economic reality that requires balancing income and expenses. With an eye on further strengthening the squad, the club knows they must first finalize important sales.

In this context, Samu Lino's role has become prominent. The Brazilian winger, who in other seasons was a key player in Diego Pablo Simeone's system, now finds himself at the center of the debate over possible departures. According to DAZN, the sporting management has actively decided to offer the footballer to different teams, especially prioritizing the English market, where the chances of a major deal increase considerably.

Samu Lino: an inconsistent season and a set asking price

Samu Lino hasn't managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter at Atlético during the last campaign. Despite playing in 47 official matches, his contribution in numbers has been 4 goals and 8 assists, figures that don't fully reflect the potential attributed to him. At 25 years old and under contract until 2027, the club believes this summer is the perfect time to get financial return from his departure.

According to reports from sports media, Atlético has set a price for Samu Lino and is willing to negotiate his transfer in a range between 20 and 25 million euros. This figure reflects both the current market context and the footballer's recent performance. The club doesn't want to wait any longer to take action, since as the months go by, the room for maneuver in negotiations could decrease considerably.

The Premier League market, the main destination for the Brazilian striker

Atlético's management has taken action in the international market, contacting clubs that can meet the financial demands. In this regard, the Premier League appears as the main stage for Samu Lino's future. Teams like Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest have already received the footballer's offer, in a strategy that responds to the need for a quick and effective exit.

The connections between Jorge Mendes, who represents several players on both teams, make conversations easier. Even so, so far there hasn't been any formal offer for the player. Time is running out and Atlético are aware that resolving this matter will be key to speeding up new signings before the market closes. His prize is 20-25 milion.