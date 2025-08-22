Final offer from an Italian team for Andreas Christensen: all the details

Summer is moving forward and the transfer market keeps disrupting the planning of many clubs. Barça is facing weeks of tension with several names on the market. One of the most interesting is Andreas Christensen, a key piece in Hansi Flick's system.

The Danish center-back has shown solidity, leadership, and great tactical ability. Andreas Christensen arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea and quickly won over the Barça fans. His consistent performance has made him a footballer the German coach trusts greatly.

Christensen, the man who brings balance to Barça's backline

Hansi Flick values Andreas Christensen for his versatility on the field. He can play as a classic center-back, but he also performs well as a defensive midfielder. This utility role is vital in a squad with limited numbers.

Barça suffered the departure of Íñigo Martínez and doesn't want to lose more players. That's why Andreas Christensen has become an untouchable player in the squad. The board is clear that keeping him is essential for the project.

In the middle of the market, AC Milan emerges strongly

However, the market never sleeps and top clubs look for opportunities. AC Milan has come forward with an offer aimed directly at Andreas Christensen. The Italian club is undergoing a deep restructuring and urgently needs to strengthen its defense.

Massimiliano Allegri, the new Rossoneri coach, declares himself a great admirer of Andreas Christensen. For this reason, the San Siro sporting management submitted a first formal proposal. It is 19.8 million USD (18 million euros) fixed plus 2.2 million USD (2 million euros) in variables to close the signing.

The response from the Catalan club came quickly. Barça isn't considering selling Andreas Christensen, despite the Italians' interest. The Barça defense would be too weakened by his departure in this market. Andreas Christensen's contract ends in 2026, and for now there are no updates.

Allegri wants to make Andreas Christensen the leader of San Siro

In Milan, they dream of seeing Andreas Christensen wearing the Rossoneri jersey this season. Allegri sees him as the ideal replacement for Malick Thiaw, who was transferred to Newcastle. The deal, however, seems difficult, because Barça keeps firm in their refusal.

Milan's intention is to offer him an absolute leadership role. Andreas Christensen would have a leading role in Serie A and in the Champions League. At Camp Nou, however, his importance is shared with Araújo and Cubarsí.

Andreas Christensen's future remains surrounded by uncertainty

The Dane is training as usual and hasn't expressed a desire to leave. Andreas Christensen keeps focused on the season and on competing with Barça. His numbers prove his importance, being one of the most reliable in the squad. However, the transfer market can always bring unexpected surprises.

AC Milan still trusts they can make a move before the window closes. Meanwhile, Barça insists that Andreas Christensen will remain a Barça player.