Even Edu Aguirre admits it, disgraceful attitude from Vinicius: 'It's really bad...'

Real Madrid emerged victorious in their visit to Carlos Tartiere. Xabi Alonso's team defeated Oviedo 3-0 with authority and goals from Mbappé and Vinicius. However, beyond the scoreline, the main debate focused on the Brazilian. Vinicius Júnior once again drew the spotlight for his gestures toward the home crowd.

An attitude that tarnished his goal and sparked controversy. Even Edu Aguirre, usually one of his strongest defenders, admitted that what happened was "very ugly".

The context of Carlos Tartiere

The match took place in a festive atmosphere for Oviedo's fans. Real Oviedo was hosting Real Madrid at home for the first time in years with a sold-out stadium. The stadium was celebrating the occasion with excitement, but Vinicius turned it into controversy.

The Brazilian started on the bench and came on in the second half looking to prove himself. With barely half an hour of play, he showed the side that irritates the public the most. Simulations, constant protests, and defiant gestures defined his performance in Asturias.

Edu Aguirre, a panelist on El Chiringuito and close to the Brazilian, didn't hesitate to criticize him. "Vinicius needs an enemy," he said live. For him, the player gets motivated by seeking rivals off the ball. The journalist was even clearer: "It could be the referee, the crowd, or even his coach".

The goal that sparked controversy

Vinicius scored the third goal of the match after a good team play. Instead of celebrating naturally, he turned to the referee and the stands. His mocking gestures were interpreted as a deliberate provocation.

The stadium replied by chanting insults at the Brazilian, which increased the tension. De Burgos Bengoechea, the referee of the match, had already booked him earlier for simulating a penalty. With that attitude, Vinicius came close to being sent off in his first visit to Tartiere.

Edu Aguirre admitted that Vinicius's gesture was regrettable and unnecessary. "It's very ugly," he concluded, making it clear that the Brazilian is making a mistake. For the journalist, that behavior does more harm than good to Real Madrid. The Brazilian, despite his undeniable talent, always seems to need that stimulus of confrontation.

Criticism of his recent performance

Beyond the gestures, Vinicius isn't going through his best footballing moment. Last season was inconsistent and he lost prominence in the big matches. This campaign started with him on the bench in Oviedo, a clear message from Xabi Alonso. The Basque coach is committed to meritocracy, not untouchable names.

With Mbappé shining and other young players like Güler growing, Vinicius must win back his place. Attitudes like the one at Tartiere only make his internal situation even more complicated.

Madrid, between protection and demands

Historically, Real Madrid have publicly protected Vinicius from external criticism. Both Florentino Pérez and Ancelotti have always defended him in front of the media. However, behind closed doors, he has received clear warnings about his behavior.

Now, with Xabi Alonso, the scenario is different. The coach has shown firmness by leaving Vinicius on the bench. That decision, together with the Brazilian's gestures, reinforces the sense of warning. No one is above the badge in this new Madrid.

The Brazilian's immediate future

At 25 years old, Vinicius should be at the peak of his sporting career. However, his gestures and controversies distance him from the image of a global reference. His talent is unquestionable, but patience within the club is starting to run out. Edu Aguirre summed it up perfectly: "He needs to change".

The Brazilian has everything to become decisive again, but he must abandon that need for constant confrontation. The Tartiere crowd has already pointed him out. Many other fanbases will do so in the future.