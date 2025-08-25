The mysterious message from Dani Ceballos after Oviedo - Madrid: Xabi Alonso is stunned

Real Madrid won convincingly at Carlos Tartiere, but the unexpected protagonist was Dani Ceballos. The midfielder from Utrera played only a few minutes, yet he managed to spark debate. It wasn't because of his play, but because of what happened after the match.

The white team defeated Oviedo 3-0 with goals from Mbappé and company. This victory confirmed the team's perfect record at the start of the season. The celebration seemed complete, until Ceballos left an unsettling message on his social media.

Ceballos, a substitute in a team full of competition

Xabi Alonso once again showed that Dani Ceballos holds a secondary role. The midfielder came on in the 86th minute, replacing Kylian Mbappé. He barely had time to touch the ball and his participation went unnoticed. That circumstance reflects his current situation in the team.

| Real Madrid

The player from Utrera is, as of now, the sixth midfielder in the rotation. Ahead of him are Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, and even the young Arda Güler. That fierce competition limits his options and condemns him to the final minutes. This is a frustrating reality for a player of his experience.

The message that sets social media on fire

After the match, Dani Ceballos posted a photo of himself at Tartiere. He accompanied it with two words that sparked all kinds of interpretations. The message was clear: "Last dance," along with a thank you emoji. A brief text, but with great symbolic weight.

| Real Betis, FootyRenders

Many have read that message as a farewell. Is he announcing that his departure from Real Madrid is imminent? In a still-open transfer market, the player from Utrera's post has caused uncertainty. No one at the club expected something like this after a comfortable win.

Xabi Alonso, surprised by the post

In the white locker room, the post did not go unnoticed. According to several sources, Xabi Alonso was surprised by Ceballos's choice of words. The coach counts on him as a resource, but he understands that his minutes will be limited. Seeing such an enigmatic message hasn't gone over well.

Ceballos has always been known for being direct on social media. This isn't the first time he has used these channels to hint at his discomfort. However, doing so in the middle of the season and after an official match raises the level of speculation.

The shadow of Betis appears again

Among the possible destinations, one stands out above the rest: Real Betis. Ceballos has never hidden his desire to return to the club where he was developed. In recent years, he has constantly sent signals to the green-and-white team. Now, with that "Last dance," rumors are multiplying.

The problem for Betis is financial. Between the transfer fee and the salary, the operation seems complicated. Madrid would ask for between 15 and 20 million, figures that are very high for the Heliopolis club. Even so, Betis fans dream of seeing Ceballos wearing green and white again.

A pressure move on Real Madrid?

Some interpret the message as a way to put pressure on the club. Ceballos wants more minutes and could be staking his claim. "Last dance" could mean a farewell... or the start of an internal standoff. Xabi Alonso will have to manage this situation with great caution.

The midfielder knows that with a World Cup year ahead, he needs to play. If he doesn't do so at Madrid, he will look for another setting. In that sense, Betis appears as the emotional and logical destination. However, the final word will belong to the white board.

Uncertain future in the middle of a decisive week

The coming week could be key for Dani Ceballos's future. If another midfielder arrives, his chances of staying with the team will decrease. If there are no moves, he could remain a regular substitute. In any case, the enigmatic message opens an unexpected chapter.

Real Madrid are enjoying a perfect start in LaLiga, but parallel stories are emerging inside the locker room. Ceballos, with just ten minutes played in Oviedo, has managed to grab headlines. He has done so with two words that could shape his immediate future.