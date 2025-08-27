Emilio Pérez de Rozas desperate against Barça: 'He has had...'

Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona kicked off the 2025-26 LaLiga season with a perfect record. Two matches, two wins, six points, and an epic comeback in Valencia against Levante after trailing 2-0 at halftime. However, for Emilio Pérez de Rozas, the conclusion is that the blaugrana team "doesn't look like a champion."

This statement is disproportionate, unfair, and, above all, forgetful of what happened last season. It's worth remembering that this Barça is the same one that just a few months ago achieved the national treble: LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España.

Flick has given the club a winning spirit and a competitive mentality that had disappeared in recent years. Now, after two consecutive victories, is it being questioned whether Barça projects the image of a champion?

| XCatalunya

A comeback that shows character, not luck

Pérez de Rozas's analysis focuses on Barça's supposed "luck" in Mallorca and against Levante. According to him, winning with an own goal or with controversial decisions takes merit away from the victories. But what proves that comeback is character, personality, and a squad capable of reacting when the situation gets complicated. No team comes back from a 2-0 deficit away from home with just luck.

At Ciutat de València, Flick made changes, Pedri led the midfield, and Ferran Torres made a difference again. Lamine Yamal, just 18 years old, forced the decisive play that ended in an own goal. Reducing all that to "luck" is to underestimate the collective effort and the growth of young talents who are already decisive in the present.

| @lamineyamal, XCatalunya

Madrid also win with controversies, but nobody questions them

It's curious that while Barça are required to impress, score, and convince from the very first matchday, Real Madrid are forgiven for lackluster performances and favorable refereeing decisions. In the opener against Osasuna, the white team was awarded a made-up penalty, and against Oviedo, the VAR ignored clear fouls in decisive plays. Despite this, nobody in certain media outlets talks about "luck" or a lack of "champion's look."

Xabi Alonso's Madrid project good feelings, with Mbappé making a difference and a solid unit. That is indisputable. But let's not forget this has just begun: six points out of six for both teams and everything still to be decided. To question Barça after a perfect start is, at the very least, inconsistent.

Flick has already shown he knows how to compete at the highest level

Flick arrived amid doubts, inheriting a club under reconstruction and with a squad still in transition. In less than a year, he won all three national titles and put Barça back among Europe's elite. That track record should provide enough credit to trust the team will keep growing, even when matches are hard-fought.

Saying Barça "doesn't look like a champion" is to forget that the look isn't measured in August, but in May. What matters is collecting points, keeping up the pace, and reaching spring in a position to fight for titles. Flick already knows how to do it; he proved it in Germany and now confirms it in Barcelona.

A criticism that detracts and adds nothing constructive

Sports journalism must analyze rigorously, point out shortcomings, and demand more. But reducing a perfect start to "luck" is to fall into a simplistic and destructive narrative. Barça have won two tough matches, have shown the ability to react, and have kept their unbeaten record. That is what matters in such a long championship.

LaLiga isn't won in August, but it can be lost if you stumble too much. Flick knows this and that's why he celebrates every victory as a necessary step. Barça not only "looks like a champion": they are the reigning champion. Those who question them after six points out of six seem to forget recent history very quickly.