Courtois humiliates Vinicius with a message to Real Oviedo's fans: 'It's...'

Real Madrid emerged victorious from Carlos Tartiere with a clear 3-0. Mbappé was the standout with two goals, and Vinicius sealed the score with the third. However, what should have been a calm night turned into a media storm. The controversy didn't arise from the result, but from Vinicius's attitude, as he once again provoked the stands and confronted the referee with unnecessary gestures.

Amidst that tense atmosphere, Thibaut Courtois's voice appeared. The Belgian goalkeeper, injured and still recovering from his serious ailment, wasn't at Tartiere, but he did want to send a message on social media. His words were applauded by the Carbayón fans and by many neutral supporters.

Courtois's message that pleased Tartiere

Courtois wrote a brief but direct text on X: "Great win at a very tough stadium that belongs in the top flight." It was a sincere acknowledgment of Real Oviedo, their stadium, and their fans, who filled the stands on a historic day after 24 years away from the elite. The Belgian showed respect, humility, and a sense of decorum that many feel is lacking in other footballers.

This message didn't go unnoticed. From Asturias, fans and local media applauded the gesture, emphasizing that a club's greatness is also measured by the words of its key figures. Courtois, without playing, managed to win the affection of a stadium that just hours earlier had booed and scorned Vinicius's arrogant gestures.

Vinicius, once again at the center of controversy

First, cameras caught him yawning on the bench while his teammates struggled to break the deadlock. Then, already on the field, he faked a penalty that earned him a yellow card and angered the crowd. Finally, after scoring the third goal, he turned to the Oviedo stands with a gesture interpreted as "to the second division."

That behavior outraged the local fans, who had never had a historic rivalry with Real Madrid. The excitement of welcoming the Whites to their stadium ended up becoming a bitter memory because of the attitude of one of their footballers.

Courtois, an example of quiet leadership

The Belgian goalkeeper didn't need grand speeches to send a forceful message. He acknowledged the difficulty of the opponent and valued Oviedo. In contrast to Vinicius's arrogance, Courtois offered an image of respect that aligns with what Real Madrid should represent: a club admired also for their sportsmanship in victory.

Many interpreted his gesture as an indirect criticism of the Brazilian. He didn't mention his name, but the contrast was inevitable. While one stirred up tension, the other extended a hand. Courtois reminded everyone that it's possible to win with class and humility, without belittling the opponent or their fans.

Two ways to represent Real Madrid

Oviedo-Real Madrid left a contrast as great as it was concerning. Courtois showed respect, class, and an immediate connection with the rival fans. Vinicius, on the other hand, once again came across as a player who seeks enemies rather than recognition.

At a club like Real Madrid, both attitudes matter. One builds admiration and respect, the other generates controversy and constant wear. Courtois's message was brief, but it became an example of how a player can be remembered for his elegance off the field, something Vinicius hasn't learned yet.