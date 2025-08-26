Josep Pedrerol's strong message to Vinicius: he doesn't hide: 'He's good, but..'

Real Madrid won 3-0 at Carlos Tartiere against Oviedo. Mbappé excelled with two goals and Vinicius scored the third. However, as has become customary, the news wasn't about the result. The Brazilian once again grabbed headlines for his provocative gestures and his lack of respect toward the local fans.

The match had started in a festive atmosphere. Oviedo was celebrating their return to La Liga against a giant like Madrid. However, Vinicius's attitude spoiled that much desired day for Oviedo's supporters. From the bench, he already offered scenes that sparked controversy and caused discomfort.

Vinicius's show at the Tartiere

Xabi Alonso surprised everyone by leaving him on the bench at the start. During the first half, the cameras focused on the Brazilian as he yawned conspicuously and laughed while his teammates fought for the draw. An image that many interpreted as a lack of professionalism and commitment.

| Canva

When he came onto the field in the second half, Vinicius wasted no time seeking the spotlight. He simulated a penalty, which earned him a yellow card and provoked mockery from the crowd. Later, he celebrated Mbappé's goal by defiantly looking at referee Ricardo de Burgos, increasing the tension.

Pedrerol sends a harsh message

The situation definitely got out of control with his own goal, the final 3-0. Instead of celebrating with his teammates, Vinicius went to the Oviedo stands and symbolically sent them to the Second Division. An unnecessary gesture against a fanbase full of hope after 24 years away from the elite.

| Valencia CF, XCatalunya, Real Madrid

It was then that Josep Pedrerol exploded on El Chiringuito. "Vinicius is so good, but he really wears me out," he declared forcefully. The host explained that it's not normal to see a player yawning, provoking the referee, and belittling a historic fanbase all in the same match.

Criticism from his own media circle

What is striking is that even Edu Aguirre, a friend and defender of the Brazilian, admitted that it was a very ugly gesture. "It really hurt me," he said, recalling the excitement with which Oviedo is experiencing their return to La Liga. His words confirm that Vinicius's image is eroding rapidly.

The Brazilian, instead of apologizing, reinforced his position on social media. He posted a photo pointing to the stands with the message "That's how I am." An attitude that shows his lack of self-criticism and doesn't help ease the growing tension around him.

A recurring problem at Real Madrid

Vinicius's quality is indisputable, but his gestures tire even Madridists themselves. His ability to change matches is overshadowed by unnecessary provocations. This season, with Mbappé as the big star, he risks being eclipsed.

Xabi Alonso has already made it clear that in his project, no one is untouchable. Leaving him on the bench in such a high-profile match was a direct warning. The Basque coach knows that meritocracy is key in a locker room full of talent and egos.

A crossroads for the future

Real Madrid has to decide how to manage a player as brilliant as he is controversial. Every season, Vinicius is at the center of situations that tarnish important victories and generate negative headlines. Against Oviedo, the scandal once again overshadowed the sporting side.

Pedrerol summed it up in a phrase that has already gone viral: "Vinicius is so good, but he really wears me out." If even the commentators who used to defend him are starting to show fatigue, it's clear that the Brazilian is crossing a dangerous line.

Talent without control

Vinicius is a footballer capable of deciding matches in any stadium. His speed, dribbling, and goal-scoring instinct are virtues admired worldwide. But his character and provocations are damaging his reputation and that of Real Madrid itself.

If he doesn't change soon, he risks being remembered more for his gestures than for his goals. The match at the Tartiere was further proof of this. A clear victory for the Whites that ended up becoming a new episode in Vinicius's never-ending show.