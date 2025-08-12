Javi Hoyos reveals the whole truth about Gavi and Fermín

Barça's locker room is experiencing one of its most turbulent summers in recent years. Amid the tension over Ter Stegen's medical report, Íñigo Martínez's unexpected farewell, Joan García's signing, and the controversy surrounding Lamine Yamal's eighteenth birthday party, there was one issue that especially worried fans: the alleged bad relationship between Gavi and Fermín López.

Everything started with a story posted by Fermín on social media, in which he sent a strong message against betrayal and cowardice. The text, which was later deleted, set off all the alarms.

Many interpreted those words as a veiled jab at Gavi, a lifelong friend with whom he shared years at La Masia. The rumor spread rapidly and soon another element was added to the drama: their respective partners, Berta Gallardo and Ana Pelayo, who have never shown any public interaction nor follow each other on social media.

| Instagram

The images that sparked speculation

The Joan Gamper Trophy was the stage where many wanted to see if there was any truth to the story. During Ter Stegen's speech, cameras caught Gavi and Fermín at opposite ends of the group, without exchanging glances or words. Minutes later, a second moment went viral: Gavi approached to greet Sergi Roberto and, just then, Fermín left the area. For much of the culé fanbase, these two sequences were the irrefutable proof that something had broken between them.

In an environment where every gesture is analyzed in detail, social media filled with theories and comparisons to other football friendships that eventually cooled off. Memes, screenshots, and videos circulated nonstop, reinforcing the narrative of a sentimental breakup on the friendship front.

Javi Hoyos sheds light amid the noise

It was then that journalist and TikToker Javier de Hoyos decided to step in to clarify the situation. According to what he revealed, he had spoken directly with people very close to both footballers. From Fermín's circle, the version was clear: the deleted statement was not aimed at Gavi, and any interpretation in that sense was wrong. As for Gavi, those close to him confirmed that the relationship is still good, although they acknowledged that the closeness of the past is no longer the same.

De Hoyos explained that the distancing is something natural, the result of life's evolution and personal stages, with no underlying conflict or connection to their partners. "There are moments when the friendship is stronger and others when it fades, but that doesn't mean enmity," he summarized.

From La Masia kids to teammates

The relationship between Gavi and Fermín goes back to when they were just kids sharing dreams and effort at La Masia. Over the years, their paths crossed again in Barça's first team, something many saw as a perfect story of overcoming and loyalty. Today, however, their ties seem more like those of two locker room teammates than inseparable best friends. In fact, both previously played together in Real Betis's youth teams.

Both Gavi and Fermín are facing the season focused on their sporting goals and on contributing to the team. Whatever happens in their personal lives, as always, will remain behind the locker room door, a place where only they know what really happens.