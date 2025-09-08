Dani Alves's ex-wife breaks her silence and slams Joana Sanz: 'She is a...'

Dani Alves's romantic history has never been calm, and today it's once again at the center of the storm. The calm promised by the imminent parenthood vanishes when the two key women in his life exchange reproaches in public.

The Brazilian, one of the most decorated full-backs at Barça and for Brazil's national team, is trying to rebuild his personal life after turbulent months. His current wife, model Joana Sanz, announced a pregnancy at the end of March, just days after the former footballer was acquitted. The new family chapter seemed like a balm, although the peace has lasted less than desired.

A comment for the 19th birthday that ignites Instagram

The disagreement arises in a post by Dinorah Santana (Alves's ex-wife) celebrating her eldest son Daniel's nineteenth birthday. In that context, a user left an ironic comment about Alves's role as a father, reproaching him for years of distance from the children. Joana Sanz replied with a phrase that lit the fuse and multiplied the chain of reactions.

| @joanasanz, Dinorah Santana

Sanz defended her husband with a message that went viral within minutes. "Don't talk about what you don't know, if he hasn't seen them for two years it's because that's what they've decided. When the tap is turned off, ingratitude knocks at the door," she wrote. This caused an immediate media earthquake. The reply from the other side didn't take long to arrive.

Dinorah strikes back on ‘Fiesta’ with reproaches and painful dates

In a live connection with the show ‘Fiesta’, the player's first wife exploded and decided to put numbers and context to the controversy. She asserted that her children "aren't self-interested" and that the supposed "tap" wasn't turned off two years ago. According to Dinorah, it was in 2020, when Alves would have stopped keeping up with child support payments. She finished her intervention with a direct accusation toward the model.

"My children aren't self-interested, the self-interested one is that lady," Santana stated, raising the tone of the conflict. The Brazilian also claimed that the footballer doesn't keep a relationship with the children, despite failed attempts at reunions during this summer.

| Telecinco, Dinorah Santana

Alves's new stage and the weight of the immediate past

The episode comes as Alves faces a third vital stage marked by parenthood and the desire to turn the page. On March 28, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia overturned the conviction from the Barcelona Court and acquitted him of the crime of sexual assault. After the ruling, the former player recovered his passports and was freed from precautionary measures.

The Prosecutor's Office announced that they would file a cassation appeal before the Supreme Court, prolonging the judicial shadow over the public narrative. That institutional extension partly explains the sensitivity of any conversation affecting his image and his closest circle.

Two families and one focus: children, money, and reputation

Dinorah Santana was the player's wife and agent, with whom she had Daniel and Victoria, and she separated from Alves more than a decade ago. The relationship between them has gone through ups and downs, including legal ones, especially around financial obligations and family decisions at critical moments. The public exposure of the minors adds an ethical element that everyone should take care of.

| XCatalunya, @joanasanz

On the other side, Joana Sanz has kept up the defense of the former footballer during the pregnancy that she herself described as hard and very desired. Her account of losses, treatments, and fears caused support, but also criticism, amplified by the noise surrounding any news with the Alves surname. Privacy, once again, is at the mercy of the trending topic.

What's next: impossible truce or an agreement for the children

With the birth just around the corner, any controversy feels harsher and more visible. The priority should be to shield the children from a war that already goes beyond the heart and touches image and reputation. A gesture of restraint from both sides would open the door to a truce.