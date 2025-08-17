CTA gives the final verdict on Barça's controversial goal: 'Munuera should have...'

The start of LaLiga hasn't taken long to bring its first major refereeing controversy. The match between Mallorca and Barça ended with a win for the blaugrana, but the debate isn't dying down. The play that preceded the second goal for the Catalans, scored by Ferran Torres, is still generating analysis and comments. Now, the Technical Committee of Referees itself has given their definitive version of what happened at Son Moix.

Barça scored while Raíllo was lying on the field

Everything happened in the first half, when a powerful shot from Lamine Yamal struck Raíllo's head. Mallorca's center-back fell to the ground and several players expected the referee, José Luis Munuera Montero, to stop the game. However, the official allowed play to continue and Ferran Torres scored to make it 0-2. The play sparked immediate protests in the stadium and later on social media, where journalists and fans questioned the decision.

The Committee has now acknowledged that Munuera had time and opportunity to stop the match, especially with the ball in the air. They also point out a specific detail: the referee brought the whistle to his mouth for several seconds without blowing it, which may have confused the footballers. This circumstance, according to the new CTA, reinforces the idea that the goal should've been disallowed.

| @MovistarPlus

Another recent verdict: Muriqi's sending off was correct

In this regard, the portal Archivo VAR also shared the review carried out on Vedat Muriqi's very harsh tackle on Joan García. In that play, the Kosovar forward was initially shown a yellow card, but VAR recommended that Munuera review the incident on the monitor. After watching it, the referee changed the sanction and showed a straight red card.

In this case, the final decision has been supported and the sending off has been considered fully justified. Muriqi's studs-up challenge at the height of the blaugrana goalkeeper's face was classified as a reckless action, putting integrity at risk. The image of Joan García with the mark from the blow further reinforced the decisiveness of the decision.

A season start full of controversies

With these refereeing controversies on the table, the league debut is inevitably marked by debate. Barça showed superiority on the field and took a clear 0-3 win from Son Moix, but the subsequent conversation focused more on the referees than on the sporting performance.

The Committee's statement, acknowledging that Munuera should've stopped play in Raíllo's incident, opens a new chapter in the eternal debate over Spanish refereeing. The truth is that the season has just begun and there are already episodes that will continue to be remembered for weeks.