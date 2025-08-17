Maximum excitement from Jana Fernández's teammates over her departure: what Alexia says

Women's Barça remains one of the most admired teams on the planet, but the summer transfer window is bringing painful departures. The latest has been Jana Fernández, one of the most beloved footballers in the locker room. The Catalan, who grew up in the blaugrana youth academy, published an emotional statement in which she looked back on her eleven years at the club and thanked teammates, coaches, and family members.

In her words, she recalled how she arrived with her "backpack full of hope" and how wearing the blaugrana jersey helped her fulfill the dreams of that little girl. The message quickly filled with responses from her teammates, who didn't hesitate to show the huge mark she leaves in the locker room.

Alexia Putellas and other stars react to her farewell

The most talked-about reaction came from Alexia Putellas, who wrote her a heartfelt "et trobaré a faltar ❤️," reflecting the bond that united them. She wasn't the only one. Patri Guijarro, Claudia Pina, Keira Walsh, Ona Batlle, Ingrid Engen, and Salma Paralluelo, among others, also left messages full of affection and admiration.

| 3Cat

Barça's locker room, used to farewells in recent months, once again showed the unity that exists among the players. "Always on my team ❤️," wrote Vicky López, while Cata Coll assured that they're going to miss her "molt molt a faltar." The emotion was shared by everyone, showing that beyond the sporting side, Jana's departure means the loss of a very dear friend.

A farewell that coincides with a turbulent transfer window

Jana Fernández's departure adds to other important losses this summer. Fridolina Rölfo, Ingrid Engen, Bruna Vilamala, and Ellie Roebuck are no longer part of the squad, and Pere Romeu's roster has been reduced to just 17 registered footballers. The club is going through a period of financial adjustment that requires freeing up wage bill and delaying some key contract renewals.

This situation has caused concern among the fans, who are aware that figures like Alexia Putellas, Mapi León, Salma Paralluelo, and Claudia Pina have contracts ending in 2026. Keeping competitiveness while managing finances is the main challenge facing the women's section in this transfer window.

Jana, from the culé dream to a new adventure in England

Jana Fernández, who has signed with London City Lionesses, will face her first adventure away from home. There, she'll share the league with other former culés like Fridolina Rölfo and Mariona Caldentey. Her goal is to keep growing as a footballer in a league as competitive as the Women's Super League, where she'll have a leading role from the start.

The Catalan leaves Barça after establishing herself as one of the smiles of the locker room and after having lifted multiple trophies with the team. Her departure moves the fans, who already consider her a culé ambassador abroad.

Barça loses a beloved footballer and a locker room reference

Beyond the sporting aspect, Jana's departure means the loss of a close and familiar symbol within the team. The player said goodbye by recalling that "Barça will always be casa meva" and thanking the fans for their support. Jana Fernández's farewell reinforces the idea that Women's Barça is going through a summer of transition. Despite the departures, the hope in the locker room remains, but her smile and character will be etched in culé memory.