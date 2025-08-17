Ramón Álvarez de Mon goes full Roncero against Barça: 'What truly matters...'

LaLiga has just started and already has its first major debate. The match between Mallorca and Barça not only featured goals and red cards, but also a flurry of reactions on social media. Among them, Ramón Álvarez de Mon's stood out, as he used sarcasm to comment on the situation. His message, posted on Twitter, quickly went viral and sparked debate in the middle of the soccer night.

The match became unbalanced before halftime with two red cards and a play that triggered protests. Manu Morlanes was the first to go, receiving two yellow cards in just half an hour. Shortly after, Muriqi struck Joan García in the face with his studs and was sent off after a VAR review.

The tension increased even more with the second goal for the blaugranas. Ferran Torres scored while Raíllo was still lying on the field after a blow from Lamine Yamal. Referee Munuera Montero allowed play to continue and validated the goal, causing outrage among the home players and also among numerous journalists linked to Real Madrid.

| @MovistarPlus

Álvarez de Mon's tweet and the memory of the hacker

In that charged atmosphere, Ramón Álvarez de Mon's voice emerged. "The truly important thing is that the hacker was from Madrid," he wrote with an ironic tone. The message quickly surpassed 170,000 views and became one of the most commented on of the match.

The reference to the "hacker" was not accidental. The journalist recalled the controversy experienced this summer with Chema Alonso. The cybersecurity specialist and well-known Real Madrid supporter was appointed head of the Artificial Intelligence department of the Technical Committee of Referees. His arrival caused a huge stir among Barça fans, who denounced a possible conflict of interest. In the end, Alonso submitted his resignation even before the season began.

The responses to Álvarez de Mon's comment were immediate. Some interpreted it as a humorous jab amid the tension. Others, however, considered it an unnecessary provocation in an already heated context. What was clear is that the episode of the "Madridist hacker" remains present in the memory of Barça fans.

Meanwhile, Barça showed clear superiority on the field. Hansi Flick's team took advantage of their numerical superiority and closed out the match with a 3-0 win at Son Moix. Despite the clear scoreline, the subsequent conversation focused on refereeing decisions and on the messages from journalists and fans.

Álvarez de Mon's tweet exemplifies how, in Spanish soccer, every controversy goes beyond the field. Social media have become a second stadium where debates intensify. The rivalry between Barça and Real Madrid finds fertile ground there, where a simple phrase can trigger hours of discussion.