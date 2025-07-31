Critical situation with Vinícius at Real Madrid: 'Xabi Alonso...'

Vinícius Júnior is going through his most delicate moment since he arrived at Real Madrid. What for years was an idyllic relationship between the Brazilian, the club, and the fans is now filled with tension. The forward has gone from being the new standard-bearer of Madridism to becoming a source of problems on different fronts.

The club states that his public statements no longer match his actions. Vinícius keeps saying he wants to stay "for life" at Real Madrid, but his contract renewal demands point in another direction. At the negotiating table, his agent has requested a salary higher than Kylian Mbappé's.

An impossible renewal for now

The Brazilian is demanding about €25 million net per season, surpassing the €15 million (about $16.5 million) that Mbappé currently receives, plus a prorated signing bonus. Meanwhile, the club refuses to go above €20 million (about $22 million) under any circumstances. With such distant positions, negotiations are completely broken off.

The player's camp distances themselves from any comparison with the French forward, while in Chamartín they insist that the problem lies precisely in the fact that Vinícius doesn't accept being below Mbappé in the internal hierarchy. It is a difficult standoff to keep in a club that prides itself on order and economic hierarchy.

Poor footballing form and tension in the stands

But the salary issue is not the only critical point. On the sporting level, Vinícius has gone from more to less. Since he lost the Ballon d'Or to Rodri, his performance has plummeted. He finished last season with only two goals in the last 17 matches, a worrying statistic for a player expected to lead the white attack.

To this is added his behavior on the field, which has provoked rejection from much of the Bernabéu crowd. His constant provocations, individualistic attitude, and tendency to put his own prominence ahead of the collective game have taken a toll on his image.

The change on the bench complicates his situation even more

The arrival of Xabi Alonso to the bench has not helped. The new coach prioritizes Mbappé's role, and he has already shown he has no qualms about leaving Vinícius on the bench. At the Club World Cup, only a last-minute injury prevented him from relegating him to the bench in a key match.

Xabi believes that tactical coexistence between the Frenchman and the Brazilian is very complicated. The coach's decision has caused internal tensions and has revealed an uncomfortable reality: Vinícius is no longer untouchable. The presence of figures like Bellingham or Valverde reinforces the idea that Madrid can keep functioning without him.

Saudi Arabia lurking... and Madridism is watching

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is closely watching the situation. The interest of Saudi clubs in Vinícius is real, and the figures they could offer both the player and Real Madrid would be hard to refuse. At the white club, the possibility of cashing in on him this very summer is sounding stronger and stronger if the tension keeps escalating.

Madridism, historically demanding but also grateful, seems to have given him the thumbs down. On social media and in the stadium, the feeling is growing that his cycle is coming to an end.

The underlying problem that Xabi Alonso can't ignore

Here comes the most delicate part: Vinícius has become a problem for Xabi Alonso and for Real Madrid's future. Not only because of his contract demands or his performance, but because he represents an obstacle to consolidating the new game model centered on Mbappé.

The Brazilian no longer fits in the locker room, in the system, or in the club's vision. Now, for the first time since he arrived at Chamartín, his departure is no longer ruled out: it is being considered.