Barça puts Ter Stegen in his place with the statement after the surgery

FC Barcelona made official this Tuesday what had already been feared for days: Marc-André Ter Stegen has had to undergo surgery again to treat the persistent lower back problems he has been dealing with for more than two seasons.

The procedure, performed in Bordeaux by Dr. Amélie Légilise, was described as "satisfactory", although the statement from the blaugrana club avoided detailing one of the most sensitive points of the case: the exact length of the German goalkeeper's absence.

An expected... but worrying operation

Ter Stegen's situation had become unsustainable in recent weeks. After returning from vacation, he couldn't train with the group or take part in the Asian tour, which set off all the alarms. Barça, knowing the goalkeeper wasn't fit, decided to intervene surgically to prevent a more serious relapse.

| Canva

This is the second operation on the same lower back area in just two years (2 years). The procedure was supervised by the club's medical staff, although due to the preseason in Asia, the person accompanying the goalkeeper was Ignasi Moix, the basketball section's doctor.

The big mystery: how long will he be out?

This is where the main conflict lies. Barça's official statement avoids offering a concrete estimate of the recovery time, limiting itself to stating that "his progress will determine his availability." However, Ter Stegen himself, in a statement to SPORT, dared to estimate his absence at three months (3 months).

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

This has important implications: LaLiga only allows 80% of a player's salary to be released if the absence exceeds four months (4 months). Therefore, if the recovery takes longer than expected, Barça could use that spot to register new signings. But if the goalkeeper keeps his promise to be ready in three months (3 months), that possibility disappears.

Blocked market and fierce competition

The new scenario has paralyzed Barça's plans regarding the goalkeeper market. Before the operation, Ter Stegen was already seeing his position threatened after the arrival of Joan Garcia and the renewal of Wojciech Szczesny, both with Hansi Flick's approval.

In addition, Iñaki Peña remains on the squad and Diego Kochen appears as a young alternative for the future. On top of all this is the need to move Peña, who only has one year left on his contract. The club hopes to terminate his contract and keep a buy-back option.

Rejected offers and an uncertain future

Before deciding on surgery, Ter Stegen had received interesting proposals, including a firm offer from Galatasaray and another, more lucrative one, from Saudi Arabia. There were also European clubs interested, but his high salary has been a major obstacle for any transfer.

After the operation, his immediate future is on hold. The goalkeeper wants to keep competitive to attend the 2026 World Cup, but he knows he now starts as a backup and needs a quick recovery to have options again.

The most important detail of the statement

Although brief, FC Barcelona's statement reveals something key at the end, albeit implicitly: they don't commit to a recovery timeline because they know the medical situation is delicate and could last longer than desired. This leaves the door open to freeing up a roster spot and making moves in the winter market.

In other words: the club doesn't rule out Ter Stegen being out for more than four months (4 months), which would allow them to activate a plan B for the goalkeeper position. That is, without a doubt, the most important—and hidden—message of the official statement.