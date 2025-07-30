The reason why Rodrygo's departure from Real Madrid is getting complicated

Real Madrid faces a complicated dilemma with Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian forward, who seemed to be a key piece in the club's future, has lost prominence under Xabi Alonso's management. In the recent Club World Cup, he barely got any minutes, which set off alarms about his continuity.

However, finding a destination isn't proving easy. The player's salary, which is around €10 million per year, is a significant barrier. In addition, the emergence of young players like Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo, as well as Arda Güler's versatility, means Rodrygo is no longer indispensable.

The Premier, only open path

With the transfer market in its most active phase, the Premier League seemed to be the only competition with enough financial muscle to take on his signing. But the main English clubs have already closed major deals. Arsenal went for Viktor Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals last season.

| Canva

Chelsea is focused on strengthening other areas, as shown by their interest in Simons or Garnacho. Liverpool has shaken up the market with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. Meanwhile, Manchester United has invested over €140 million in Cunha and Mbeumo, while City keeps a consolidated forward line with Haaland and Marmoush.

Tottenham, only viable option

In this context, Tottenham Hotspur appears as the only real option for Rodrygo. The London club, in need of a star after Harry Kane's departure and the possible farewell of Heung-Min Son, has shown interest in the Brazilian. According to the newspaper AS, the "Spurs" have already asked Real Madrid for permission to start negotiations.

| XCatalunya, Real Madrid

The problem is that their president, Daniel Levy, is known for being a tough negotiator. Although he has money to sign players, he will hardly agree to pay €90 million without conditions. Meanwhile, Real Madrid doesn't want a loan, unless there is no other way out.

A key summer for his future

Rodrygo's entourage views the lack of firm offers with concern. The player needs minutes to avoid being left out of Brazil's plans. A season as a substitute at Madrid would be a step back in his career. That's why a departure this summer is almost mandatory, although it won't be easy.

If the transfer to Tottenham doesn't go through, Real Madrid could be forced to loan the player at the last minute. That would be a desperate solution for both parties, but it would keep the footballer's market value alive and prevent him from spending almost a whole year on the sidelines.

The pressure from new signings

Mastantuono, one of the great talents of Argentine soccer, has been signed as a project for the future but has already impressed in preseason. Gonzalo, a youth academy player nobody expected, has earned Xabi Alonso's trust. Arda Güler, although more of a midfielder, has been tried as a winger with good results.

With this outlook, Rodrygo needs an immediate exit to relaunch his career. Although many dreamed of seeing him succeed at Anfield, Stamford Bridge, or Old Trafford, his destination seems increasingly clear: Tottenham Hotspur is the only club willing to negotiate for him at this time.