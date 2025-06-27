Ansu Fati's U-turnaround at Barça confirmed: Laporta signs off on it

The situation of Ansu Fati at FC Barcelona was becoming increasingly unsustainable. Although he was considered one of the greatest prospects in world soccer a few years ago, his progress has been hampered by injuries and a lack of continuity. This past season, under Hansi Flick's management, he has barely been counted on by the German coach: only 11 matches, 3 as a starter, and less than 300 minutes played.

After his loan to Brighton, where he played 27 matches without truly breaking out, the Catalan club understood that Ansu needed a new boost. That boost has come from the Principality.

a necessary change for both parties

Both Barça and the player have agreed that a change of scenery was needed. The idea was clear: to find a club that would guarantee him minutes, prominence, and an ideal context to recover his best form. That's why, from the start, AS Monaco emerged as the favorite.

The Monegasque club, with a young and attacking profile, offers a play style that perfectly suits the forward's characteristics. In addition, their coach, Adi Hütter, has played a decisive role in convincing the footballer.

medical check-up passed and final arrangements

Ansu Fati already traveled to Monaco this Friday, where he passed the medical examination without any issues. From there, only bureaucratic details remained to be finalized. Although the agreement between both entities had been in the works for weeks, the talks lasted longer than expected due to a particularly delicate point: who would take on the player's salary?

Finally, Barça has extended Ansu Fati's contract until 2028, which has allowed for more flexible financial terms for the loan. Monaco will take on part of the salary and Barça keeps a buy-back clause in case of a permanent transfer.

strategic move for Barça

For FC Barcelona, this loan is not only beneficial from a sporting perspective but also financially. The extension of Ansu's contract and the reduction of his salary for this season allow the club to gain room in the salary cap, a critical issue in the current context.

Hansi Flick and the sporting management continue to bet on rejuvenating the squad, moving on players who are not in the coach's immediate plans, and keeping financial sustainability. In that sense, Ansu's departure fits perfectly into the outlined plan.

what does the future hold for him?

Although it is unknown whether the loan will include a mandatory or simply preferential purchase option, in France there is speculation about a figure of around 11 million euros. Nevertheless, Barça keeps the right to bring the player back if he breaks out in the Principality.

He wants to show that he can still make a difference, that injuries haven't stopped him forever, and that his story with Barça isn't over yet. Although everything seemed hanging in the air just a few days ago, it's now official: there is a total agreement between FC Barcelona and AS Monaco for Ansu Fati's loan.