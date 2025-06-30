Corberán asks for a reliable replacement for the defense: 'Top' signing at zero cost

Valencia's objective is already clear: strengthen their backline without wrecking their finances. Carlos Corberán has pushed for the addition of a top-level center-back who would arrive on a free transfer. His intention is to cover possible departures and automatically raise defensive security.

current situation of Valencia CF

Valencia is starting preseason with a defensive challenge. Center-back Cristhian Mosquera is entering his final contract year and his renewal hasn't been finalized yet. Meanwhile, Yarek Gasiorowski is considered non-transferable, but clubs like Feyenoord have explored his situation.

Corberán doesn't want to depend on commitments that could fall through. That's why he's already exploring the market for a replacement who can guarantee peace of mind.

could arrive on a free transfer

The chosen one is Kurt Zouma. The former French international, 30 years old, is a free agent after finishing his contract with West Ham. Valencia reportedly asked him to wait before making a decision. Zouma brings experience in competitive leagues (Premier League, Saudi league) and offers leadership. In addition, his free-agent status makes him ideal for a zero-cost signing, facilitating his arrival without extra payments.

Zouma is a center-back with an imposing physique, good ball distribution, and experience in tough defensive battles. After playing for Chelsea, Stoke City, Everton, and West Ham, he embodies the "top" center-back Corberán is seeking for his 4-2-3-1 or 3-5-2. His presence would add value to the backline and facilitate the growth of young players Mosquera and Gasiorowski. He would also raise the internal competitive level.

he's not the only one

The club also considered other options for the defense: Australian Cameron Burgess, although they gave up, and more affordable profiles. But Zouma's option, free and with experience in top tournaments, prevailed due to quality and speed.

Corberán has turned his attention to players from the Premier League and Championship. He previously managed British projects like Grady Diangana or Lewis O'Brien. This new profile fits his way of structuring the team: solidity, experience, and adaptability.

there's time

The market remains open until the end of August. This window is vital because the club faces the uncertainty of Mosquera. If the Valencian ends up renewing, having Zouma would be an added guarantee, not a forced relief.

The zero-cost operation provides flexibility. If an offer arises for Mosquera or Gasiorowski, plan B would already be ready.

Zouma's possible arrival would solve several needs at once: a free center-back, with experience, and no impact on budget lines. In addition, he strengthens the hierarchy within a young and rebuilding squad.

Corberán thus signs a defender who brings peace of mind and allows for tactical work from day one.