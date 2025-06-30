Loïc Badé could be running out of time: Sevilla are considering it, offer received

Sevilla FC faces the challenge of balancing their books this summer, and Badé stands out as one of the most feasible and important departures. The 25-year-old French center-back, who signed last September until 2029, has attracted clear interest from several Premier League clubs. His possible transfer could significantly ease the club's heavily pressured finances after a season without European competition and with the tightest salary cap in LaLiga.

the asking price

From Nervión, they are working with a tentative asking price of around €35 million, although some sources suggest a slightly lower figure, about €30 million, to close the deal this very month diariodesevilla.es. The release clause remains at €50 million, although the club would be willing to sell for less given their need for income.

badé draws interest in the Premier League

Badé will not forget his brief stint in England with Nottingham Forest in the 2022‑23 season, where he did not play a single minute. Even so, at Nervión he has reemerged as a reliable piece in the heart of the defense. In addition, his debut with the French national team in the Nations League bronze medal match last June 8 has given him international visibility.

The national team saw him shine, which has increased his value. Now, multiple teams in England —including Aston Villa and Liverpool— have reportedly put him on their radar. Leverkusen is also being considered as an option, which could drive up the value of the deal.

what does the player think about all this?

Badé stood firm in January by rejecting an offer from Aston Villa, coinciding with the project of Monchi, Emery, and Vidagany, stating he felt "very good" in Sevilla and was willing to stay if he could progress in his career. However, in this new transfer window, he seems to have changed his mind. Now he would be willing to consider a move, as long as the English club offers Champions League football and significant salary improvements.

economic impact at Sánchez Pizjuán

The possible sale of Badé would provide a breath of fresh air for Sevilla's finances. The club is dealing with difficulties stemming from not playing in European competitions and a squad that needs to be adjusted after a season in which they only managed seventeenth place in LaLiga.

With limited resources, Badé's departure could allow for defensive signings, strengthen other areas of the field, or even ease the wage bill. However, it would also leave a considerable gap, as his performances in recent seasons have made him a pillar of Sevilla's defense.

so, what's next?

If the deal is finalized soon, Badé would arrive in a league with a faster pace, greater physical demands, and high expectations. Clubs like Liverpool could offer him immediate minutes in the Champions League and the chance to compete for titles. Others, like Aston Villa or the newly prominent Leverkusen, could even see his addition as a key part of their project for next season. The arrival of the new player will be a challenge for the new coach, Matías Almeyda.

The departure of Loïc Badé would be not only an economic blow for Sevilla but also a sporting one. For the player, it represents an opportunity to try his luck in England again, this time under better conditions, with Champions League ambitions and a solid project. Everything seems to be aligning for Badé to experience a decisive summer, the outcome of which will shape not only his professional future but also the market strategy and rebuilding of one of the historic clubs in Spanish soccer.