Confirmed: The singer who's been with Lamine Yamal... are they still together?

At just eighteen years old, Lamine Yamal has become not only one of Barça's greatest hopes, but also a true media phenomenon. Every step he takes on or off the field is closely watched by his followers... and by the media.

If last year his story with Àlex Padilla made headlines, this summer the focus has been on a photo posted by Lamine himself on his social media, right before leaving with the team for preseason: in the image, he can be seen with lipstick marks on his cheek, a kiss that sparked everyone's curiosity.

A party, a nightclub and a revealing sign

According to the TikToker specializing in celebrity exclusives, Javi Hoyos claims that he has received information from a very reliable source. Apparently, at Lamine Yamal's birthday party, there was already a connection with one of the most prominent guests: an urban music artist who would be in perfect harmony with the forward.

| Canva

According to the same source, there was no kiss that night, but there was "a lot of flirting," in Hoyos's own words. However, everything changed a few days later, specifically on July 24. That day, Lamine and the artist in question were seen together at a nightclub by the beach.

According to the testimony Hoyos received, that's when a passionate kiss would have taken place and both would have left together at four in the morning. The coincidence? That was exactly the date when Lamine posted the famous image of the kiss on his cheek, which he initially attributed to his mother.

| Twitter

A wink that changes everything

But Hoyos's coverage didn't stop there. In another video posted on his social media, the journalist asked the protagonists for a direct sign: "Nicki, Lamine, if you're together, give me a wink in the next video." What happened next left many speechless.

The artist posted a video in which, at the end, she winks at the camera, right as the song "The boy is mine" ("Este chico es mío") plays in the background. The song, the gesture, and the timing didn't go unnoticed. Although there is no official confirmation from either of them, the TikToker's interpretation was clear: "For me, that was a yes."

The name that changes everything

The name of the artist who may have shared more than just a night with Lamine Yamal has been revealed: Nicki Nicole, the Argentine singer with international projection, who was among the guests at the party and who, according to close sources, has connected very well with the Catalan footballer.

What began as a mysterious image has ended with a proper name. Yes, the most talked-about kiss of the summer could have been the first of many between Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole.