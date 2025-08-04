A former Real Madrid player makes things clear to Vinicius: 'No...'

Real Madrid faces a new chapter of tension in their offices. The contract renewal of Vinicius Júnior, one of the team's biggest stars, is completely stalled. Although his contract doesn't expire until June 2027, the Brazilian has rejected the club's latest extension offer, considering it doesn't reflect his value.

Vinicius, who was key in the team's recent titles, believes his performance places him among the elite of world soccer, at the level of the highest-paid players. According to sources from Cadena SER, the forward is demanding a salary higher than €25 million net per year, approaching Kylian Mbappé's.

The club, firm in its stance

Florentino Pérez and Real Madrid's management don't seem willing to give in. Although they recognize Vinicius's importance both on and off the field (because of his image and commercial potential), the club believes his numbers don't justify such a significant increase.

| @vinijr, Vinicius Junior

In the last season, the Brazilian experienced ups and downs, some injuries, and episodes of distraction that have hampered his consistency. The club's plan is clear: wait for the player to regain his best form and for him to prove with his performance that his demands are justified. Until then, there won't be a renewal under the conditions he wants.

"It's not the time to push"

On a well-known radio show, one of the commentators dropped a direct message: "He shouldn't push Florentino too hard, we already saw what happened." The phrase didn't go unnoticed among Madrid fans, many of whom recalled the departure of Sergio Ramos, who ended up signing for PSG after pushing negotiations with the president too far.

| Canva

This former footballer —who played for Real Madrid years ago— insisted that Vinicius should think more about the project and less about the paycheck, especially now that the club is reorganizing their salary priorities after the arrival of their new star.

Mbappé effect

Kylian Mbappé's signing last summer changed the landscape in the capital. The Frenchman signed a multi-million euro contract that makes him the highest-paid player on the squad, and possibly in the world. This move has had a ripple effect: footballers like Jude Bellingham or Vinicius himself feel empowered to demand similar figures.

However, in Madrid there is a rule: only one player can have that salary status. The club believes that creating an inflationary scale would pose a risk to the locker room's sustainability. That's why attempts to match Mbappé aren't allowed, at least for now.

If there's no agreement?

If the situation doesn't change during this season, some analysts don't rule out that Real Madrid will listen to offers for Vinicius in the summer of 2026. Although his release clause is high, a strong performance this campaign and interest from Premier League clubs could facilitate a multi-million euro sale.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, knows his prominence has been key in the club's latest titles. But he's also aware that Mbappé's arrival has pushed him out of the media spotlight, and that he'll need a brilliant season to regain leverage in negotiations.

Only at the end of the radio show was the author of the warning to Vinicius revealed: Rafa Alkorta, former Real Madrid center-back and regular commentator. His warning wasn't gratuitous. He knows the white house well and knows that when Florentino Pérez is pushed too hard, the ending is rarely happy for the player.