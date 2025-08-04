Hard blow for Hansi Flick at Barça - Daegu: maximum concern for a player

Preseason is usually fertile ground for hopes, but also for unexpected scares. In the midst of tactical and physical fine-tuning, every detail becomes important, especially when it comes to footballers expected to be key in the upcoming season. FC Barcelona faced the third match of the Asian tour with high morale after two solid victories, but the afternoon in Daegu left an image that caused concern on the bench and among the fans.

The result was flawless. The blaugrana squad recorded a clear 5-0 win against the South Korean bottom team, confirming the group's positive feelings and the integration of several young players. However, not everything was a celebration. The final minutes of the match brought a situation that put Hansi Flick and his staff on edge.

Pau Cubarsí, unexpected protagonist after being treated for discomfort in his left leg

Pau Cubarsí, one of the great prospects in the blaugrana defense, came off the bench again at halftime to play the second half. His entrance meant another chance to prove he must be a permanent fixture in the starting eleven. But the center-back had a bittersweet afternoon. For several minutes, he could be seen limping, holding his left leg and trying to stay on the field.

| Twitter

The concern grew when, in the 88th minute, Cubarsí let himself fall to the ground. The club's medical staff rushed onto the field, while Flick showed a clear sign of tension on the sideline, covering his face with his hands. The center-back was treated and, after initial checks, had to be substituted, although he was able to leave the field on his own.

The first medical evaluations rule out a serious injury. It appears to be simply a hard blow to the left knee, and the substitution was a precautionary measure. Nevertheless, the club will conduct additional tests to ensure it is just a scare and doesn't affect the season's planning.

The medical room on alert despite optimism for the first LaLiga matchday

The setback with Cubarsí was not the only thing that affected Barça's starting eleven in Daegu. Other important players were also absent due to various physical issues. Fermín López and Iñigo Martínez, who had started in the previous matches of the Asian tour, missed the game as a precaution after suffering minor injuries in the previous training session. In addition, Ferran Torres, although drafted, ultimately did not play due to a muscle overload that is not serious.

Despite these incidents, the club is sending a message of calm. The club expects that Fermín, Iñigo Martínez, and Ferran Torres will all be recovered for the league debut. Flick's idea is to have everyone available for the start of LaLiga, knowing that rotation during preseason is key to avoiding unnecessary risks.