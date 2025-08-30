Confirmed: a legendary Women's Barça footballer is on her way out

Women's Barça's summer has been marked by instability and cutbacks. The departure of several key footballers has set off alarms in the sports management. For Pere Romeu, the blaugrana coach, it's been difficult to build a competitive squad with so many accumulated losses.

Six players have already left the team in this transfer window, something unusual in recent seasons. Engen, Rolfö, Villamala, Roebuck, Martina, and Jana Fernández are confirmed departures. In contrast, only Laia Aleixandri has joined as a reinforcement, creating a clear imbalance. The squad has been weakened and the sporting objectives are becoming seriously complicated.

A message that raised doubts

The rumor about a new departure began with an unexpected gesture. A Barça defender changed her profile picture on Instagram, removing any reference to the club. That detail sparked speculation among fans and the sports press. Many interpreted the decision as a clear farewell message.

| Canva

The situation coincides with a moment of institutional uncertainty. Joan Laporta has implemented economic adjustments that have affected all sections of the club. In the women's team, the consequence has been a constant trickle of departures. The relationship between the squad and the board is going through one of its most delicate moments.

The big sign from the transfer market

All signs point to Mapi León as the next to leave. The Zaragoza-born center-back has been a defensive reference for the culés for years. However, her continuity seems in doubt for both sporting and personal reasons. The transfer window remains open and rumors place her at Olympique de Lyon.

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya

The French club is also the new destination of her partner, Ingrid Engen. The Norwegian midfielder's farewell has complicated her personal situation in Barcelona. A reunion in Lyon wouldn't be strange, especially if Barça gives the green light to the move. The player hasn't denied the rumors, which further fuels the suspicions.

Pere Romeu in a complex scenario

Although losing Mapi would be a hard blow, the technical management trusts the reinforcements. The arrival of Laia Aleixandri gives some margin to rebuild the defense. Irene Paredes remains a pillar, and together with Aleixandri could form a solid partnership. However, the experience and leadership of the Aragonese would be very difficult to replace.

Barça is torn between keeping the footballer at all costs or accepting her sale. The final decision will depend on the economic conditions and the pressure from the player herself. The European transfer market remains very alert to her situation.

An uncertain future for the blaugranas

The women's section is going through a complicated transition period. The loss of key figures adds to a context of financial adjustments. The locker room needs stability to face a demanding season with Champions League and Liga. Mapi León's departure would be another hard blow for the project.

The immediate future of Women's Barça will depend on how they manage this crisis. The fans, used to a dominant team, are watching the club's direction with concern. If the center-back's departure is confirmed, Pere Romeu's project would be further weakened.