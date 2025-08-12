Florentino Pérez accepts Rodrygo's departure, but sets one condition: 'Either this or nothing'

At Real Madrid, Rodrygo Goes's future has become one of the most talked-about topics of this transfer window. The Brazilian's situation, as he could lose prominence this season with Xabi Alonso, has opened the door to a possible last-minute move. However, from the white club, the message is clear: there's only one way for him to leave.

According to journalists such as Ramón Álvarez de Mon and Arancha Rodríguez, Real Madrid wouldn't block Rodrygo's departure if the player decides to leave, but Florentino Pérez has set a non-negotiable minimum amount on the table: €100 million. This amount (€100 million) is the minimum required to start any negotiation, and so far, they say, no formal offer has arrived.

Arancha Rodríguez has been blunt: "They're not going to close the door if he wants to leave, but he'll have to bring €100 million to seek his exit." This means the club won't sell the Brazilian below their valuation, regardless of the interest he may generate in England or any other country.

| Real Madrid

Manchester City, main offerer

In recent weeks, and also at the start of the summer, Rodrygo's name has been persistently linked to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's team is looking to strengthen their left attack after Jack Grealish's loan to Everton, the possible departure of Savinho to Tottenham, and negotiations to sell James McAtee to Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian fits the profile the Catalan coach is looking for, who already had him on his radar two summers ago.

From England, it's suggested that with €80 million ($80 million), the 'citizens' could go after the signing, although that figure falls short of the white club's demands. Guardiola values his ability to unbalance, his speed, and his goal-scoring, but the final decision will also depend on the player's will.

A future conditioned by playing time

Rodrygo, who has been important in recent seasons, could see his playing time reduced due to the arrival of new stars and internal competition. Ramón Álvarez de Mon himself pointed out that his continuity could depend on the minutes he accumulates in the coming matches. If his prominence decreases, the possibility of a departure would increase.

For now, Xabi Alonso is counting on him, and in Valdebebas, they're not considering his departure unless the set financial condition is met. The Brazilian has a valid contract and, as of today, the situation is stable, although media pressure and interest from top-level clubs could change the scenario in a matter of days.

A saga with an open ending

The transfer window closes in a few weeks, and the Rodrygo case promises to be one of the last big moves if it finally happens. Real Madrid keeps their firm stance, aware that time is on their side.

The ball is now in two courts: Manchester City's, who must decide if they're willing to reach €100 million ($100 million), and the player's, who'll have to consider if he's ready to leave Bernabéu. Until then, everything remains the same: Rodrygo is a Real Madrid player, but with a condition that could change everything at any moment.