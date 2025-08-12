Chelsea wants a Barça player: Laporta and Deco tell them the price

The transfer market keeps taking unexpected turns, and this time, the spotlight is once again on Camp Nou. Chelsea, which just a few weeks ago had ruled out strengthening a specific position, has radically changed its mind.

The trigger has been the serious injury to Levi Colwill, one of Enzo Maresca's defensive pillars, who will miss several months of competition and leaves a significant gap in the 'blue' backline. The London side had recently finalized the signing of Jorrel Hato from Ajax, but they believe that's not enough to face the demanding season ahead with guarantees.

Barça receives a call from London

In this context, Chelsea has decided to reopen an old file: that of a Barça defender they had already tracked in previous seasons, but without making a concrete offer. Barça's board, led by Joan Laporta, quickly told Deco that the minimum amount to start negotiations for their captain is 60 million euros.

| XCatalunya

This stance is not accidental. During the first weeks of the market, the Catalan club had sounded out possible buyers for this player, aware that his sale would mean a significant financial boost to ease the club's delicate economic situation.

Among the interested parties at the time were teams such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, or Inter, although none took the final step. Chelsea also said "no" at that time, prioritizing other signings. However, Colwill's injury has changed the outlook.

| XCatalunya

A clear target for Maresca

Enzo Maresca doesn't hide his concern about the lack of reliable options in defense. Wesley Fofana has a complicated medical history, Trevoh Chalobah has not managed to establish himself, and Benoît Badiashile continues to show inconsistency. The arrival of the Barça defender would cover not only a tactical need but also a leadership issue in the locker room, something Colwill provided and that's now been lost.

For the player in question, the offer is also attractive. The Premier League represents a highly demanding challenge, and Chelsea would be willing to offer him a much higher salary than he currently earns at Barça. In addition, he would have the opportunity to experience a new adventure in a league that appeals to any footballer.

Barça's change of stance

Barça, which just a few weeks ago was open to letting go of its captain, has changed its approach. Íñigo Martínez's move to Al-Nassr has left Hans-Dieter Flick with fewer resources in the defensive line, and with just one week to go before the start of La Liga EA Sports, losing another key piece could put the season's planning at risk.

Even so, the possibility of bringing in 60 million euros remains on the table. In a club economy like theirs, every operation of this magnitude must be carefully considered. Deco and Laporta do not rule out opening talks if Chelsea submits a formal offer in the coming days.

An uncertain future

The Premier League offers the player a top-level showcase, but at Camp Nou he is still considered a valuable asset, even though Flick has shown a preference for other names such as Eric García, Andreas Christensen, or Pau Cubarsí.

The outcome of this saga will depend on how quickly and decisively Chelsea acts. If the English club makes a move, Barça will have to decide between strengthening its financial muscle or keeping stability in its squad. The dilemma is set, and the name of the captain who has once again attracted Chelsea's interest is Ronald Araújo.